More parking zones, higher fees: The traffic senator wants parking to be more expensive and more difficult – the economy

Park your car quickly and for free at the Hansaviertel in Moabit – it will stop on 1 April. The district of Mitte is expanding its parking management. Paid parking zones are to be established at Moabiter Werder and Hansaviertel. According to the district office, this is necessary due to the high parking pressure in this area. The introduction of parking zones is intended to reduce traffic, noise and air pollution. “Public space is a scarce resource worth protecting and needs to be adequately regulated – it’s a place where parking spaces are managed,” says district mayor Stephan von Dassel (Greens).

In order for the parking zones to also generate the required additional income for the district treasury, inspections will be carried out from April. The regulatory authority moved to a new location on Zwinglistraße. In addition, additional parking zones are to be created in Moabit this year. The district office wants to inform the residents with leaflets. A parking permit can be applied for online.

Berlin is expanding its parking zones

Parking will probably be more expensive not only in Moabit, but also in many other places in Berlin. There are two reasons. On the one hand, there should be significantly more parking zones. As part of the clean air plan, the Senate decided in July 2019 to significantly expand the parking zones in the S-Bahn circuit. Instead of 40 percent of the area, it should initially be 75 percent. Later, the entire S-Bahn area will be paid for by residents. The Senate submitted a corresponding submission to Transport Senator Regine Günther.

Residents pay more

In addition, residents of all parking zones inside and outside the S-Bahn circuit will have to expect higher fees in the future. For years, it was EUR 20.40 for two years, ie EUR 10.20 per year. Last summer, the Federal Council paved the way for the increase. The Chamber of States left it to the federal states to decide on the level of fees and their increase.

Berlin wants to take advantage of this new freedom, a spokesman for the Senate Department of Transport told Tagesspiegel: “We want to give parking in tight public spaces a fair price. In this way, we provide more fair space and create an incentive to move to more city-friendly mobility. “It remains to be seen whether this should be done through the House of Representatives or through a Senate law. In this context, specific amounts also need to be discussed.

ADAC warns against excessive fees

ADAC warns of overwhelming drivers. The automobile association also thinks it’s good that fees are rising; the previous maximum rate often does not even cover administrative costs. A significant increase in the fee would be “disproportionate,” the spokeswoman criticized. “Unlike the parking fee paid for a specific use of a parking space, a resident parking permit fee does not guarantee that the vehicle can actually be parked there, for example because the parking space is exhausted at the time of the search.”

There is no doubt about that: parking in Berlin is still becoming more complicated. Finding a parking space is sometimes not so easy. It is not uncommon for drivers to turn the block several times until they find a parking space. Some also give up angry and just find themselves in a non-stopping zone. But it can be expensive.

The federal government wanted to increase fines

The federal government wanted to significantly increase fines for illegal parking. Parking on sidewalks and bike paths and in the second row should no longer cost 55, but up to 100 euros. If you endanger other road users for more than an hour while parking or standing on the sidewalk or cycle path, you should also risk a place in Flensburg. But due to a formal error, the federal states did not enter into force a new catalog of fines as part of the reform of road traffic regulations, which will also affect Berlin. For now, old fines apply here.

Where parking is prohibited

According to road traffic regulations, parking in front of the entrances or exits of the property and above the manhole covers is prohibited if there are signs on the pavement that allow parking. No one is allowed to park in front of the curb.

Park or stop?

The rules of the road clarify the difference: anyone who leaves their vehicle for more than three minutes will park. This is the case, for example, when someone goes to the store for a short time to have coffee or leave shopping at home. Because when stopping, the vehicle must be in sight at all times so that it can be driven away quickly if necessary. By the way, it does not help to turn on the warning lights and warn of a stop. Conversely: According to road traffic regulations, warning lights can only be activated by “those who overtake outside built-up areas or see themselves or others in danger”.

Where can I not stop?

]Road traffic regulations prohibit stopping in narrow or blind spots on the road, on threaded and unthreaded belts, in sharp bends, at level crossings, in front of and at fire exits. It is not allowed to stop in the second row on the road. For example, if you want to let someone get off, you can stop at a bus stop.

Red, with a round edge and a red cross on a blue background – this sign clearly shows: No one is allowed to stop, let alone park, in this area. One or two white arrows indicate the beginning of a zone without parking. The limited stop is shown by a round and red-framed sign with a red diagonal line on a blue background. No one is allowed to park here, but short stops, such as loading or unloading, or if someone wants to get on or off, are allowed. Some other markers indicate the period of time during which the no-stop rule applies. The addition of “working days” also includes Saturday. Outside the marked periods, parking is also allowed in zones without parking.

Park on the right in the direction of travel?

The vehicle should be parked “as economically as possible” – this is what road traffic regulations prescribe. Drivers of small cars often use this as an opportunity to slip into a parking space at an angle or across. You may think it’s creative, but most of the time you expect it. Road traffic regulations state that drivers should park as close to the edge of the lane as possible, which is not the case here. Especially in the dark, it is always safer to park to the right in the direction of travel, as the taillights reflect and warn of a parked car.

Parking tickets in private parking lots

You can also get parking tickets in the car parks of supermarkets or furniture stores. Fees there are often more expensive than in public places. However, they should not be more than twice as high. From December 2019, clarity also applies: The owner of the vehicle is responsible for incorrect parking and the associated fine.

A woman who parked in the clinic’s parking lot once and for a long time and once in a staffing area and had to pay a fine for it sued. Their reason: you did not drive or park the car yourself. However, the judges of the Federal Court of Justice did not accept this (Az XII ZR 13/19). After all, a private company that takes care of a car park cannot prove who parked the car incorrectly. Therefore, the owner of the vehicle must provide information or pay himself in case of doubt.

And what if the parking ticket machine doesn’t work? Then you have to go to the next one. If that doesn’t work either, a parking disc comes into play. The specified maximum parking time must not be exceeded.