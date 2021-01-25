Oxfam report: The Coronary crisis is exacerbating social inequality in the world economy

The corona crisis is over – for the richest of us. At least that is the conclusion of the NGO Oxfam in its annual report on inequality. This year it is called “Inequality Virus”. There, activists condemn that the few billionaires were even able to expand their wealth during the crisis, while many of the world’s poor are likely to suffer the consequences of a pandemic for years to come.

Inequality is growing; Oxfam regularly confronts the world public with this sentence or its variations in preparation for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where the richest and most powerful people in the world meet once a year to discuss the planet’s problems. This year, the summit will take place only virtually; It starts today, Monday.

However, Oxfam’s report on inequality seems to be the norm. Although criticism haunts him year after year, as well as the ritual, that it does not meet scientific standards, this year it shows problems that are difficult to dismiss – and calls for radical action.

Oxfam bases the main message of this year’s report on specific numbers. “While the 1,000 richest people have made up for their losses in the corona crisis in just nine months, it may take more than a decade for the poorest to recover from the economic consequences of the pandemic,” Oxfam said.

For the richest, $ 1.12 trillion more

According to this, the wealth of the ten richest men in the world has reportedly increased by almost half a trillion US dollars to 1.12 trillion US dollars since February 2019. With this amount, according to Oxfam, the entire world population could be vaccinated against Covid-19. For the first time, inequality is exacerbated in almost all countries.

Oxfam not only attaches wealth to this term, but also sheds light on the differences between sexes and skin colors. In Brazil, for example, the risk of dying from Corona is 40 percent higher in people with pale skin than in whites. According to Oxfam, almost 22,000 blacks and people with Latin American migration would still live in the United States if the risk of dying from Covid-19 were as great for them as for whites.

The consequences of the corona are particularly affected, as 49 percent of working women are employed in sectors where a pandemic threatens particularly high incomes and job losses, but only 40 percent of men, Oxfam said. The NGO asked for a report from 295 economists from 79 countries.

“Fighting symptoms is not enough”

“The deep gap between rich and poor is as deadly as the virus,” said Tobias Hauschild, head of the ‘social justice’ team at Oxfam Germany. “Corporations and the super-rich must now make a fair contribution to overcoming the crisis.” But that alone is not enough, he adds.

Oxfam, in fact, cares nothing less than a radical change in the system. “Markets and policies around the world are designed so that short-term profitable interests too often outweigh the common good,” says Hauschild. This destructive logic must be reversed, he demands, but he believes that “strong economic interests” have so far hindered change. “That’s why it’s not enough to fight the symptoms,” he concluded. “We need to get to the root of the causes of social inequality and reshape our economy in solidarity and environmental justice.”

New antitrust law, responsibility of board members

In the report, Oxfam also requires that the financial agent or owner no longer allow “profit maximization for good only”. Instead, the interests of all concerned must be taken into account in decision-making processes. In order to verify that the distribution of profits to owners is indeed limited and that investments in social and environmental transformation are actually being made, supervisory boards and executive boards should be accountable. According to Oxfam, antitrust law should no longer focus on consumer welfare, but on the common good.

Oxfam also talks about a one-off tax on the profits of the corporations that earned the most in the corona crisis, and hopes to generate $ 104 billion to fight the crisis. With these demands, Oxfam is in line with parts of the climate movement who believe that the only way to change the world’s environmental and social problems is through a different economic system.

Criticism of the report on inequality for years

However, the report on inequality is controversial. “Oxfam’s annual, strong inequality statistics regularly paint a bad picture,” said Sam Dumitriu, director of the neoliberal Ten ThinkTank in London. “In fact, global inequality has declined significantly over the last few decades.”

In addition, it has been criticized for years that education as capital is not sufficiently taken into account. People with student loans are often considered poor at Oxfam, even though they studied at Ivy League universities and had great career opportunities. As evidence of a lack of informative value, critics have cited World Bank statistics, for example, that show that global poverty is declining and that more people are given the opportunity to achieve economic life of their own choosing.

The corona crisis is now also changing perspective. In fact, a number of studies have been published in recent months that say that the gap between rich and poor is actually opening up due to the consequences of Corona. The World Bank, led by critics, expects the crisis to put 60 million people in “absolute poverty,” as President David Malpass said.

While most industrialized countries expect growth again in the second half of this year, the World Bank believes that a recession is likely to be followed by a period of stagnation in many poorer countries. Looking at five years, therefore, the consequences of the crisis could cost the developing country eight percent growth.