Alphabet ends loon

After years of research and development, testing, and experimentation, Alphabet eventually chooses to end the Loon project. Alphabet engineers have been working on this project since 2013. Google’s parent company has made a decision: the giant balloons that float in the air and could provide internet services for disaster areas or remote areas will never fly again.

The Loon project is not ready to be profitable

In a blog post published on January 22, 2021, Astro Teller, director of the X Lab, talked about Loon’s shutdown. He says: “The road to economic viability is much longer and riskier than we had hoped. In the coming months we will begin shutting down Loons operations and we have decided that this project will no longer be one of Alphabet’s big bets. “Maybe you say to yourself: all this for it? In fact, Loon had gone quite a long way in its development.

A team of engineers has been working on the project since 2013. In 2018, Loon even became an independent company within Alphabet. The company launched its first commercial offer in Kenya almost six months ago. In addition to Telkom Kenya, the aim was to connect people in remote areas of the country. It was the Kenyan government that requested the use of alphabet balloons. These covered an area of ​​50,000 square kilometers. A region that is normally very poorly served by telecommunications networks due to the mountainous terrain.

The employees are posted within the X Lab

Loons balloons were also used in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017 and in Peru after an earthquake in 2019. On the island of Puerto Rico, 95% of the ground cellular phone facilities were devastated by the storm. With the Loon balloons, residents were able to reconnect very quickly, even though the infrastructure had not been repaired. Evidence of the effectiveness of these aircraft in disaster areas.

According to Astro Teller, Loon is doing everything possible to move the engineers who worked on this project to other Alphabet branches. He said the project in Kenya would end in a few weeks. To help people in Kenya who may be affected by the loss of the loon service, the company is pledging $ 10 million to help nonprofits and businesses in Kenya improve connectivity. , Entrepreneurship and education in the country.