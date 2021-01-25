Will AI replace CTOs in 2030?

Trend Micro recently conducted a survey of American Chief Technical Officers (CTOs). The results of the study are interesting. They show that 41% of CTOs believe that artificial intelligence will replace them by 2030. As we read this report, we have a vision of the future of the IT manager’s job.

CTOs plan their future for Trend Micro

A total of 500 CTO and DSI were interviewed. They are not very optimistic about the future of their profession. In fact, only 9% of respondents are convinced that artificial intelligence will not replace their jobs in the next decade. Conversely, 32% of the CTO surveyed believe that AI will ultimately enable the complete automation of all cybersecurity without the need for human intervention. After all, 41% of IT professionals believe that artificial intelligence can take its place by 2030.

There is also a particularly interesting point about data access. In fact, 24% of the CTOs and CIOs surveyed say that access to data will be linked to biometric data or DNA by 2030, making unauthorized access impossible. That could be relevant. As for the place of man in everything. Bharat Mistry, CTO of Trend Micro: “We have to be realistic about the future of our business. While AI is a useful technology to help us defend against threats, its value can only be harnessed when combined with human expertise. “Finally a reassuring point about the future of the CTO profession.

AI: The weapon of all tomorrow’s hackers

The study includes a full cybersecurity component. In particular, we find that 19% of CTOs believe AI will be a common weapon in the hacker’s arsenal by 2025. The CTOs surveyed believe that hackers will continue to target businesses, public infrastructure, or government agencies (as in the SolarWinds cyberattack) with the aim of getting the best financial return.

In short, the purpose of cyberattacks will not change. The goal remains the ransom. In its study, Trend Micro recommends that companies redouble their efforts and improve their threat detection. For example, we know that most ransomware takes place outside of working hours, on weekends or evenings. CTOs believe automation and AI are likely to replace them by 2030 to support cybersecurity missions, but say they will adapt to new ways of working and find their place.