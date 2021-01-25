Chinese BATBs are paving the way for American GAFAs

You know the GAFA, but did you know that it has its Chinese counterparts? When it comes to innovation, they are a few steps ahead! Clémence Jarry, director of the China department at WITH Paris and a specialist in marketing tactics for Chinese markets, explains to us how China has developed new digital marketing standards over the past decade that are to be exported to the West.

China, the world’s new technology laboratory

Clémence Jarry, an expert in e-commerce and Chinese digital ecosystems, lived in Shanghai for several years to help her customers implement them in the Chinese market. For them it is a fact; International marketing is increasingly turning to the Chinese digital economy. China is becoming the world’s technology laboratory by developing new standards that are then duplicated in the West. This is particularly the case with live streaming, which has exploded since 2017 and thanks to which China has been able to test various formats in advance and establish a very advanced state of the art compared to France or the rest of the world.

Clémence Jarry explains that WhatsApp integrates customer service and business integration models similar to those that WeChat has been developing in its functions since 2012.

“We see the emergence of new social media and e-commerce models that are being duplicated in the western ecosystem. “”

Forget GAFA, now the tech giants are called BATB

The Chinese Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent and Xiaomi also have their acronym (BATX), and they need not be ashamed of the American GAFA. However, according to Clémence Jarry, Xiaomi would find it increasingly difficult to justify its place in this renowned quartet as the transition from hardware to software or to new business standards needed in the ecosystem is difficult. International.

“We wanted to find a counterpart to Apple in the Chinese market. If Xiaomi has been very innovative for a few years now, it is being overtaken by others. “”

The Bytedance platform is gradually taking its place in the Chinese market. Within its corporate panorama, there are players who are no longer featured, TikTok on the western market and Douyin on the Chinese market. Thus, Bytedance gains weight and influence by collecting content videos, articles and live streams. In particular, Clémence Jarry states that the users of Douyin (equivalent to TikTok with even more functions) spend an average of one hour and twenty per day on the platform.

“Douyin has created a real attraction for a Chinese consumer audience”.

Innovation in the service of consumer convenience

As we know, the goal of GAFA is to harness the power of science and new technologies to facilitate and increase consumer convenience on a daily basis. According to Clémence Jarry, the BATB’s goals are very similar. To illustrate these endeavors, the example of Alibaba and the initiatives of Tmall (equivalent to Amazon) are used, which integrate a variety of platforms that meet very specific needs (often local, e.g. home delivery of groceries).

“From a structural point of view, we will also invest a lot in logistics (in order to become faster), in the variety of payment systems, but also in data and the cloud (in order to save information). Thus, the whole chain is integrated to make it easier for users / consumers to access services. ”

The tech superpowers against governments

The beginning of 2021 will be shaped by the position of GAFA against Donald Trump. American giants Twitter and Facebook (followed by Instagram and YouTube) banned the outgoing president from their platforms after the violence on Capitol Hill and robbed him of his radio tools. This calls into question the power of tech companies against government powers, not just in the United States. According to Clémence Jarry, the superpowers of Chinese technology also have more and more power that the Chinese government wants to limit in time. A legal framework that is more favorable for the development of start-ups seems to have been developing in the last few months. These young players should develop new services and weaken the monopoly of the giants.

“The rumors surrounding the nationalization of Alibaba are exaggerated, but they clearly show that the Chinese regime needs to control the technology in the Asian market and work better with them.”

When Chinese giants inspire Americans

Clémence Jarry states that the BATB have a monetization system, the “Seamless Digital Society”, which is a little different from the Americans. She explains that in contrast to GAFA, whose main monetization axis is advertising, “Chinese digital players are betting on a more diversified and balanced system”. For Tencent, advertising accounts for 15% of sales, while content (games, videos) accounts for almost 55% of their sales volume. In 2020, the American YouTube company was inspired by models already developed by the Chinese, in particular by the development of a YouTube premium subscription system.

Can we then expect the influence of BATBs to grow stronger in the coming years? Yes, according to Clémence Jarry, who talks about Chinese business standards. “China is setting new standards that are being duplicated and readjusted in the western market. The Chinese government’s dynamic is to make these BATB opinion leaders who are setting new standards in the international market. “

These players also set up companies that are aiming for international expansion (TikTok) and also make the investment bet with shares in international players such as Uber or Lydia. These companies are invested by Chinese players, which shows the importance of the international sphere for their expansion strategy.