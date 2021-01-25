The controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline: The laying ship “Fortuna” has restored labor and the economy

The special ship “Fortuna” involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has started preparations and tests south of the Danish island of Bornholm. The work began before the laying work could begin, as announced by Nord Stream 2 on Monday. “All work will be carried out in accordance with the relevant permits,” it said. The media previously reported on the resumption of work.

“Fortuna” left the port of Wismar in mid-January and lay in front of the port of Rostock for a few days before heading to Bornholm at the end of last week. Last week, the ship was classified as a “blocked property” as part of repressive measures against Russian society by the now defunct US administration of Trump.

It was the first time that the US government punished the company under Nordic Sanctions’ laws for participating in the construction of a German-Russian gas pipeline.

According to Russian energy company Gazprom, the main investor in Nord Stream 2, 94 percent of the pipeline is completed. It consists of two pipeline chains, each approximately 1230 kilometers long, and is expected to transport an additional 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia to Germany each year. (DPA)