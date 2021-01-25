ByteDance gives up the smartphone development

The adventure was short-lived. According to the South China Morning Post, ByteDance has decided to stop developing its smartphones, which are being marketed in partnership with Smartisan. TikTok’s parent company plans to invest more in networked education.

In November 2019, ByteDance presented its first smartphone, the Jianguo Pro 3.However, the Chinese giant was full of hope and disillusioned: The device did not achieve the expected success in a very competitive market in the Middle Kingdom. The company therefore made a radical decision by ending an adventure that began two years ago when it acquired multiple patents from Smartisan and hired some of its employees who later started the New Stone Lab at ByteDance. . From now on, this unit is dedicated to the area of ​​e-education for the development of intelligent products.

“For Smartisan, the target group is getting smaller and smaller, with market shares [intérieur] It is difficult for ByteDance to envision a high return on investment even if Smartisan continues to invest, ”said Wang Xi, research director at IDC China. This is news that will undoubtedly be tough to digest for Smartisan’s founder Luo Yonghao, who founded the company in 2012 with the aim of making phones more successful than iPhones. He also said Apple would end up copying its products from Smartisan’s.

With this maneuver, ByteDance is starting a little more with connected education, a sector it particularly likes and which has seen a significant surge in popularity after the Covid-19 pandemic. “ByteDance’s entry into the field of networked learning aids is only the beginning of its technological breakthrough. I expect the company will continue to develop its product line and switch to digital textbooks. Separate hardware is required to provide educational software for primary and secondary school students. College, ”said Michael John, director of research and strategy at the consulting firm AgencyChina.

With this in mind, the company marketed a smart lamp for school children in October 2020. In particular, parents can accompany their children with their homework from a distance. It must be said that ByteDance has a flair for innovation in this area: In China, the online education market is valued at more than 453 billion yuan.