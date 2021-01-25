Apple could launch its first virtual reality headset as early as 2022

According to Bloomberg, Apple is currently developing its first virtual reality headset. Already considered a high-end niche product, the release is slated for 2022, so it precedes the arrival of the long-awaited Apple branded augmented reality glasses.

Apple goes into virtual reality

N301: This is the code name for Apple’s first VR headset. This would be autonomous and wireless (like the Oculus Quest) and would incorporate a new chip from Apple that is even more powerful than the famous M1 that was unveiled last year. The Cupertino company also wants to give it a higher resolution than current high-end helmets while making them smaller and lighter.

As usual, Apple is ambitious in making its new product and wants to be innovative as well as powerful and design driven. A considerable challenge given the delay that has already accumulated vis-à-vis the competition but is nowhere near impossible. For now, however, the company does not appear to have achieved the expected results. According to the latest information, the prototypes are currently too big and too heavy. Also note that these funds would include a fan, which is rather unusual for Apple-branded products.

For certain prototypes, Apple would also test the integration of external cameras to combine augmented reality functions with this virtual reality headset. Your job would also be to track the movement of the hands so the user can use a virtual keyboard.

As mentioned earlier, Apple wants its VR headset to be a premium product. As such, sales are expected to exceed $ 1,000 if its competitors offer products at prices between $ 300 and $ 900. A positioning aimed at a niche audience that the Cupertino company is familiar with as, according to multiple sources, it is only expected to sell 180,000 units per year and globally.

A first start to prepare users for augmented reality glasses?

For Apple, releasing its VR headset would be a way to prepare the public for the release of its augmented reality glasses. These have been expected for years and represent a real challenge for the apple brand, which it sees as a replacement for the smartphone.

If the latter is also in the development phase under the code name N421, it is not expected to be published shortly. In fact, they are only currently in the “architecture” stage, which means that Apple is still working on the underlying technologies. In other words, we are far from the mark!