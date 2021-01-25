Changed rules for passengers: This is how the police control the new corona regulations – the economy

Travelers from countries with a particularly high number of infections have had to follow stricter rules when entering Germany from Sunday. It affects more than 20 countries with a corona incidence value higher than 200. These include popular holiday destinations such as Portugal, Spain and Egypt, but also the neighboring countries of the Czech Republic.

Anyone who wants to enter Germany from here must be able to prove a negative border test at the border. PCR, LAMP, TMA and fast antigens tests are accepted. In addition, passengers must complete a digital immigration form. You can find it here.

How is it controlled?

Airlines are obliged to check at the departure airport in Madrid or Lisbon that their passengers do not have a negative negative corona test. Before departure, Easyjet checks all necessary evidence for entry into the relevant destination country; In addition to the visa requirement, this includes negative test results that have been ordered for pre-departure checks as part of infection protection. If passengers are unable to present the required entry documents, they will not be transported.

Lufthansa also has a negative corona test displayed at check-in and is rechecked on arrival. “No one will come on board without a negative test,” a Lufthansa spokesman told Tagesspiegel.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten. Zur Anmeldung geht es hier. ]

What’s going on at the airport?

Upon entering Germany, the federal police will check that the entry requirements have been met. At the largest German airport in Frankfurt am Main, officials performed tests and entry checks on some flights before their own border control, specifically on an aircraft.

Passengers without a valid test can do so at the airport if necessary. Anyone who has had a negative test can enter the country. Everyone who has a positive result must be quarantined at the airport. A quarantine hotel is available for this purpose.

Airport test: This is possible if you cannot show a negative test when entering. Photo: imago images / Max Stein

How are checks performed on the train?

Although no one can slip through the control network at the airport, only random checks are carried out on cross-border trains from the Czech Republic to Germany. “We have strengthened control,” said Bavarian Federal Police spokesman Tagesspiegel. If you can’t show a negative test, you have to get off the border and go to one of the test centers. The federal police are more generous when digital entry registration is lacking. If necessary, the information can be obtained manually on the train.

The railway only needs to collect data from passengers for direct connections from risk areas. “We would like to warn passengers arriving by Deutsche Bahn trains from high-risk areas that there is an official obligation to provide contact and travel information. This information is provided via train announcements and on bahn.de, ”states the railway.

The federal police carry out random checks on the railway. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

What levels exist?

So far, the federal government has distinguished between areas with particularly contagious variants of viruses and “normal” risk areas when entering the country. As of midnight on Sunday, there are three categories with different rules for testing and quarantine: “Normal” risk areas, high incidence areas and virus variant areas.

“Normal” risk areas are countries or regions above the cut-off value (also known as the incidence value) of 50 new infections per 100,000 population in the last seven days. This currently applies to almost all of Europe, with the exception of individual areas in Greece, Finland, Norway, Austria and Denmark. Globally, more than 130 of the almost 200 countries are wholly or partly “common” risk areas.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint über die aktuellsten Entwicklungen rund um das Coronavirus. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de.]

What are high-risk regions?

These are “high incidence areas” and “virus variant areas”. “High-incidence areas” are countries with a significantly higher number of infections than in Germany. This usually includes countries with an incidence value above 200. However, under other conditions, other countries under this brand can also be declared as high incidence. Apart from Spain, this category includes Portugal, Egypt, Albania, Andorra, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia, Iran, Israel and the Palestinian Territories, Colombia, Kosovo, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mexico, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, Panama, Serbia , Slovenia, United Arab Emirates and USA

“Viral variant regions” are regions in which highly contagious variants of coronavirus have occurred. So far, the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa and Brazil fall into this category.

Waiting for the test: Many people are waiting in front of the corona test station on the German-Czech border. Photo: dpa

What do I need to consider when entering a country?

Passengers from “normal” risk areas must be tested on the Coron no later than 48 hours after entering Germany. They must also be quarantined for ten days, but may be released prematurely by a second negative test from the fifth day. The difference between high-incidence areas and virus variants is that the test is required no more than 48 hours before entry. In addition, there are fewer quarantine exemptions for high-risk areas. However, this is regulated by individual federal states. When entering from countries in all three categories, you must also register online at einreiseanmeldung.de before entering the country. (with DPA)