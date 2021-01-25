Facebook is improving image description AI for visually impaired users

In 2016, Facebook set up an artificial intelligence whose task it was to describe the images and photographs published on the social network. In order to make the platform more accessible for the visually impaired or blind people, this technology recently had the right to a substantial improvement, said the company Mark Zuberberg in a blog post.

Artificial intelligence to improve internet accessibility

When posting pictures or photos on the internet, you (usually) have the option to include an “Alternative Text” tag to describe them. The goal is simple: to enable the visually impaired or blind to understand what the visual content of a web page represents when using a screen reader. Unfortunately, the vast majority of images posted on the internet do not offer this tag, and this is even more true of social networks.

For this reason, Mark Zuckerberg’s group set up an artificial intelligence called “Automatic Alternative Text” (AAT) in 2016, the task of which was to automatically describe the images published on Facebook and Instagram using the detection of objects. This technology is still active and recently had the right to significant improvements.

In particular, the social media giant states that the AAT can now provide more detailed descriptions, thanks in particular to more accurate identification of activities, geographic landmarks, animal species and types of food. Let’s take a specific example. In the past, Facebook’s AI has reportedly described, “A photo of two people near a building.” Today and in the same picture, she could describe: “A selfie of two people in the open air in front of the Eiffel Tower”. A result made possible by weekly training in the system, which can now recognize more than 1,200 elements and concepts, compared to 100 when it was first introduced.

Facebook goes into more detail

Facebook wanted to offer visually impaired and blind people the opportunity to access even more detailed picture descriptions if they felt the urge. If the advertised initial description is simple and relatively brief, users can also access an option that allows them to know a lot more.

The counting of the different elements (for example “three hats”, “five dogs”, “two pans”), the position of the objects (top, bottom, left, right, middle) and their relative importance (“primary”, “secondary” In this last point, Facebook states that it did not use the words “small” or “large” as it can be confusing when compared to the actual size of the objects being described … “Even a Chihuahua appears big when it is photographed up close,” explains the social network in its article.

An initiative that we can only welcome and that we can also find in other giants of the Internet. In 2019, Google Chrome also unveiled artificial intelligence that can auto-fill in alt tags to make the daily lives of the visually impaired easier.