Can the boss determine if I should be vaccinated?

Our reader asks: I’m still not entirely sure if I would like to be vaccinated against Covid-19, and I would like to know how it relates to my rights and responsibilities as an employee. When can I get vaccinated? Who determines this? Can an employer oblige me to do this? And could it have negative consequences for my job if I decided against it? Also: Can I apply for release for vaccination if I have been appointed during working hours?

Marta Böning, a lawyer from the German Trade Union Federation (DGB), responds: The general conditions for vaccination are regulated by the “Corona Vaccination Ordinance”. Eligible for vaccination are people who have health insurance in Germany, are domiciled or habitually resident in Germany or commute to work in Germany in particularly systemically relevant professions. This includes hospital and nursing staff as well as educators or teachers. In addition, people from abroad who are being treated or cared for in a hospital or nursing home and belong to groups that require special protection can be vaccinated.

Due to the fact that the vaccine is initially only available to a limited extent, the Vaccination Ordinance regulates which persons should be vaccinated with the highest, higher and higher priority. Only then are other people ready for vaccination.

The first category includes, for example, medical and nursing staff in areas with the highest risk of infection, employees and residents of retirement homes and people over the age of 80. Then it’s the turn of people over 70 and other medical staff. People with certain pre-existing illnesses and employed in critical or systemically relevant infrastructure also have preferential access to vaccination. If access to vaccination is due to activity, an employer certificate is required, which must be provided at the time of vaccination. If it is due to special health risks, a medical certificate is required.

Healthcare – after work

In principle, you should keep preventive healthcare appointments – including vaccinations – out of working hours if possible. If you have no space in the allocation and the appointment falls within your working hours, you can stay out of work. This absence is usually compensated, unless precluded by a collective agreement or employment contract – which is quite common. It therefore depends on what is regulated in the agreements relating to your employment.

However, most employers have a strong interest in having their employees vaccinated as soon as possible. Therefore, it makes sense to discuss a meeting with the employer. Ideally, you should have a company council or a council of employees who have already explained the procedure to the employer.

There is currently no compulsory vaccination against Corona, the employer cannot force vaccination or take action against employees who are not vaccinated and do not want to be vaccinated. However, it is possible that it may use unvaccinated staff in the health professions for activities that do not lead to any particular risks for patients.

