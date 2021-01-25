Home office, yes, but not in a big city: More and more people are fleeing from Corona to the Canary Islands – the economy

The laptop is open, the sun is smiling. After getting up, Irina Puzakova went to the beach. He is now sitting in a T-shirt at a table on the terrace. In partial shade. At a temperature of around 20 degrees, it can withstand there. The 35-year-old works for an advertising agency in London. When the corona pandemic broke out, it quickly became clear to her: Yes, a home office, but not in a big city. She eventually flew to the Canary Islands and has been working from there ever since.

Irina Puzakova is not an isolated case. Ferdinand Hoske from Berlin also decided to take this step. The 29-year-old actually has the right all-weather jacket. “That’s my little fetish,” he says. But when it was only about five degrees in Berlin at the beginning of October, it was too uncomfortable for him. He generally doesn’t like winter. He rarely freezes, but he doesn’t like heating the air and likes to be barefoot.

Normally, Hoske would be unlucky. He works in a startup that offers telephone solutions for medical facilities – part-time. He is also studying for a master’s degree in data science. To work, he must be in the office, to study at university. Actually. That changed in March with the launch of the corona pandemic. Like so many people, he moved to a home office. He watches lectures as videos.

“It wasn’t great at first.” I was new to the company and I didn’t even know all my colleagues and suddenly I only saw them all at video conferences, “says Hoske. But he restructured his day and very quickly appreciated the new freedoms, such as being able to cook something at home for lunch. The idea of ​​working longer abroad came when it was clear that the pandemic would not end in the foreseeable future.

Goodbye winter: Ferdinand Hoske rented his room in Berlin to Jan Söfjer

When winter settled in Berlin in October, Hoske remembers that the Canary Islands are warm all year round. The Spanish islands are located off the Atlantic coast of Morocco, so the climate belongs to northwestern Africa. Even in winter it is often warmer than 20 degrees and also sunny. And they are considered a surfer’s paradise. Hoske rode the waves on vacation and would like to join them. He rents his room in Berlin and takes another flight to Fuerteventura. On October 20, it lands at noon in Puerto del Rosario, the island’s capital. In bright sunlight and 26 degrees.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Meanwhile, the number of coronary pandemic infections is growing in Germany and almost throughout Europe. Many regions and countries are moving on to further outages, sometimes with curfews. Meanwhile, the number in the Canary Islands is declining. The Robert Koch Institute removes the warning for the region as a risk area. Since mid-December, the Canary Islands have been considered a risk area again, but “everything is still deeply relaxed,” says Hoske.

Of course there are also conditions. Masks are required on the street and only six guests are allowed to sit at a table in a restaurant. Dancing is taboo, says Berliner. But compared to continental Europe, the Canary Islands look almost like a surreal and carefree world. It attracts many workers remotely. Whether it’s hostels, Airbnb accommodations, cafes or beach bars: people with laptops sit everywhere. The government is officially pushing for it.

Table with a view: From the town of Corralejo on Fuerteventura, the view overlooks the island of Lobos, in the background is … Jan Söfjer

Yaiza Castilla Herrera, Minister for Tourism, Industry and Trade under the Government of the Canary Islands, has invested half a million euros in a campaign to attract 30,000 teleworkers to the Canary Islands. It is an attempt to compensate the lack of money for tourists who are missing. The Canary Islands usually live a lot from vacationers. For 2020, the government projected a decline in gross domestic product of 21.6 percent and approximately 50,000 jobs will be lost (-5.5 percent). People like Puzakova, Hoske and Sivan Dan should fix it now.

“You feel less Covid here and the atmosphere is good”

Tel Aviv, 40, has been employed for a year and a half by a Madrid-based company that sells personnel management and recruitment software. Ensures that the software is stable. Before the pandemic, several hundred people worked in the office. The home office was maybe two days a week. He has now been on Fuerteventura since September – with stays in Gran Canaria and Tenerife. “You feel less Covid here and the atmosphere is good,” says Dan. He lacks a personal exchange with colleagues, but appreciates that he can organize his work more flexibly and is no longer tied to one place. “This life can be addictive,” he says.

Sivan Dan values ​​flexibility and lacks colleagues Jan Söfjer

At the end of November, Tillmann Horn, a 30-year-old native of Bayreuth, arrived in Fuerteventura and rented a house in Corralejo with two friends so that they could work in peace. Horn sells for the German-speaking market at an advertising technology company in Amsterdam.

[Alle aktuellen Entwicklungen in Folge der Coronavirus-Pandemie finden Sie hier in unserem Newsblog. Über die Entwicklungen speziell in Berlin halten wir Sie an dieser Stelle auf dem Laufenden.]

He is pleased that he no longer needs a permanent job with his employer due to the regulation of the home office. “I’ve been traveling the world as a digital nomad for many years,” he says. That’s his business. At Christmas, however, he traveled back to Germany and for the time being broke through the tents in Spain. Where to go next is still open. Maybe to the African continent, maybe back to the Canary Islands – the main thing is that the conditions for kitesurfing are good. He would like to travel more in the future, “not just a month of the year.” He is sure that “the whole world of work will move there.”

More productive in Lanzarote than in the office

Russia’s Irina Puzakova did not finish on Fuerteventura. Your breaks on the beach before work take place on the neighboring island of Lanzarote. “I try to work hard in the evening and enjoy the day outside,” he says. She has not been in her London office since the outbreak of the pandemic. She first spent in a village in the English countryside. In the summer she visited her family in Russia. He’s been on the island since November.

[Deutschland hat keinen Bock mehr: Lesen Sie hier, wie man dem Corona-Frust entkommt. (T+)]

He is more productive in Lanzarote than in the office, says Puzakova. “I don’t have to commute, I have more time a day.” But there are disadvantages: no salary increases, no promotions and many exciting aspects of her work have disappeared. Before Corona, she was constantly at conferences, events or business meetings with customers. “Now all that’s left is work, but no more fun.” On the other hand, he can now work on a holiday island. Puzakova thinks that a pandemic will permanently change the way we work. “People have seen what is possible and now have a different perspective on life and work.” In the future, you will have more options, some of which may work remotely. “

Ferdinand Hoske from Berlin also thinks that after the crisis, there will be a significantly stronger tolerance for the home office and flexible working hours. “It turned out to work very well from a place like the Canary Islands.” He even noticed that some colleagues in Germany were a little jealous. He no longer conducts video conferences from the balcony overlooking the sea.