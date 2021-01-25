Tesla is suing former employees for stealing confidential files

Tesla filed a lawsuit against Alex Khatilov, one of his former employees, in a California court. The company accuses the computer engineer of stealing more than 26,000 confidential files between being hired and fired, CNBC reports.

A case of industrial espionage?

In its complaint, Tesla said it discovered on January 6th that Alex Khatilov had downloaded sensitive files to his devices and personal Dropbox. Between December 31, 2020 and January 4, 2021, the computer engineer would have illegally collected more than 26,000 files.

Files that, according to Tesla, “have nothing to do with your responsibility” and concern the manufacturing and marketing processes. Specifically, the company believes that this information could be used by competitors to “create a similar automated system in a fraction of the time and with a fraction of the money Tesla spends building the system”. For his part, Alex Khatilov defended himself at the New York Post by claiming these files were accidentally uploaded to his Dropbox while trying to back up a folder on his computer. “I’ve been working in this industry for 20 years. I know what sensitive documents are and have never tried to access or steal them, ”explained the IT engineer.

A line of defense that Tesla rejected. In its complaint, the company states that it had videoconferenced Alex Khatilov as soon as it heard of these downloads. During the interview, the man allegedly refused to give Company investigators access to his computer and was “seen in a hurry to delete information from his computer”. Tesla stated that he had asked the IT technician to log into his Dropbox account. It found that “the same confidential Tesla files that were displayed on his laptop were still available through his cloud storage account.”

Tesla won’t let go of anything

For Tesla, this case is anything but a first. In the past, the manufacturer specializing in electric vehicles had to file a complaint against former employees in order to protect its data. Last December, for example, the company signed a deal with Martin Tripp, a former employee who admitted to having passed confidential information to a reporter.

Tesla had previously sued the startup Zoox in 2019 and accused four of the latter’s employees – who had previously worked at Tesla – of stealing confidential documents. That same year, Guangzhi Cao, a former Elon Musk employee, was also prosecuted for uploading the autopilot code to his iCloud. The case is still ongoing.