Vacancy in Corona: 24,000 bankruptcies expected – real estate – economy

An application for insolvency must normally be made no later than three weeks after the reason for the insolvency arose. Due to a pandemic last spring, the federal government suspended reporting requirements on over-indebtedness and insolvency. The obligation to file for insolvency applies again from October, for over-indebted companies it is to remain suspended until the end of April. This regulation applies if state aid is requested by 28 February and is sufficient to help the company on its feet. Society must make credible the fact that it has run into problems as a result of the corona crisis.

As stated on Wednesday, the federal government extended the suspension of the obligation to file for insolvency proceedings until January 31, 2021 – following a corresponding unanimous resolution of the Federal Council. At its 999th session on Monday, the Regional Chamber called for the renewal of the temporary suspension of the obligation to file insolvency proceedings. This is to prevent generally healthy companies from going bankrupt, as they are still waiting for the payment of state corona support measures. At their special meeting, states said it would be disproportionate to suffer companies to file for bankruptcy by 1 February 2021, even though they were indeed entitled to state aid – such as the November and December aid or the bridging aid III, which is currently available cannot be requested yet.

Veronika Grimm’s economy is critical of the federal government’s plans to suspend even more the reporting obligations of corona-affected companies. The company does not currently recognize whether it is actually concluding contracts with a solvent company, an economist at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg said in an interview with “Zeit online”. This carries the risk of bankruptcies with domino effects. Grimme, who advises the federal government as an economic method, spoke of “risky balancing.”

Stefan Genth, CEO of the German trade association HDE, criticized the fact that the money to help retailers affected by the blockade “did not arrive at all”. “We will experience an incredible wave of bankruptcy,” he warned if politics did not change course. Andreas Ibel, president of the Federal Association of Independent Real Estate and Housing Companies (BFW), fears “loss of rent, declining rental income and the threat of loss of property value” as a result of a number of business tasks. Ibel and Genth expressed their views on the future of urban centers in mid-January at a hearing at the German Bundestag.

But what does this mean for commercial owners of residential and commercial real estate? What do you have to wait for, what can you rely on? What opportunities and risks will they face – will predictable bankruptcies be postponed only to the future? Are items sold below their value? Tagesspiegel asked for an assessment of those involved in the industry, such as debt collection and credit companies, lawyers and brokers.

Non-competitive companies are artificially kept alive

“Extending the suspension of bankruptcy is a problem for restaurateurs and retailers.” The reserves are usually depleted and one has the impression that outstanding receivables – even the older ones – can only be satisfied with state support, “says Hendrik Schlereth, CEO of the debt collection company in Germany. Since the autumn, it has seen a significant increase in customer demand “especially in connection with commercial real estate”. What is the wave heading towards the economy? In the third quarter of 2020, the Berlin-Brandenburg statistical office recorded 270 insolvency proceedings against companies in Berlin – 18.9 percent less than in the same quarter of the previous year. However, the expected amounts of damages increased – by 4.7 percent to 137.2 million euros. “This measure will also keep companies alive that are no longer competitive,” says Michael Munsch, CEO of Creditreform Rating AG: “According to Creditreform’s forecast, more than 24,000 bankruptcies are expected in 2021. For comparison: In the past year (2020), 16,300 insolvencies were recorded in Germany, in the boom year 2019 18830. “

In the current year, the vacancy rate will increase, especially in inner cities

So far, there has been no wave of bankruptcies. However, it is undeniable that the corona pandemic will lead to an increase in bankruptcies. Textile retailers and restaurants are particularly affected. Munsch cites Adler, Esprit, AppelrathCüpper, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof or Maredo a Vapiano as examples. “In the commercial real estate market, this leads to a decline in rents in the short term due to insufficient demand.” The wave of insolvency after the expiry of the measures will lead to the vacancy of vacancies in some commercial properties, and ratings will also be selectively downgraded if you do not find a new tenant in the short term, ”says Creditreform Rating AG, one of Europe’s leading rating agencies. Especially large areas, as is common in retail and fashion stores, cannot be rented without extensive renovations. “In the long run, however, the trend should reverse as more concepts are found and promoted,” says the analyst. Short-term opportunistic buyers and investors could benefit from job vacancies, says Johannes Callet, a lawyer specializing in real estate and construction law at the international law firm Taylor Wessing in Berlin.

Hotels and shopping malls are among the losers – gastronomy returns

The corona crisis also ran into financial difficulties for companies that actually had viable business models, Lambrecht said. You can apply for state aid, but it often takes some time before it is paid out. “We must not seize the opportunity to get these companies back on their feet financially with government assistance,” Lambrecht emphasized. Insolvency law and the corona crisis are currently not the driving force behind the commercial and residential real estate market, which is very stable against the background of interest rates and unemployment. “However, the corona crisis brought a change in the valuation of different asset classes.” In our view, there is a greater demand for residential, logistics and medical facilities, while the asset classes in hotels and shopping centers are proceeding cautiously, ”says Callet. “Gastronomy will return – even if entrepreneurs file for bankruptcy first,” believes Germania CEO Hendrik Schlereth. – not at the moment what they should do themselves: on the one hand, they will no longer generate any liquidity themselves in the foreseeable future and liabilities will increase, on the other hand there is no obligation to file for insolvency proceedings. Schlerath’s impression: “If the suspension of the obligation to file for bankruptcy expires, the number of bankruptcies will increase. Especially in service areas affected by corona measures. “

Commercial real estate broker Colliers Germany also expects bankruptcies in the catering sector – “but also new concepts to come”. Christian Kadel, Head of Capital Markets, Colliers International Germany, sees “occasional opportunities to turn a business into a residential one, although this is not very realistic for Berlin due to the parameters of the lending market.”

The financial market will not stop – the state keeps everyone flowing

Lawyer Jan Kehrberg of the law firm GSK Stockmann, which advises the Berlin Senate on real estate policy and economics, believes that not much will happen in the financial markets: “Because the lesson from the financial crisis / Lehman’s bankruptcy was that everything should be included in the balance sheets “In the hotel chain, the hotelier will not pay rent without income, the landlord will not pay interest and the bank will have no interest on refinancing without interest income and the creditor will have no income for six to twelve months.” untouched, “believes Kehrberg, who, in addition to his legal work, holds an honorary professorship at the Technical University in Berlin in the field of” private law in place and project development “. Kehrberg sees that the time has come for investment companies: “If you have something and don’t need a bank, you can now buy again and exchange your money, which otherwise brings no interest, for real assets.” The economy continues “with a little shallower breathing because the state kept all running”.

The hour for private equity investors has come again

Real estate service provider Savills also sees opportunities for private equity investors: “In the event of a sharp rise in tenant bankruptcies, user-driven properties will first encounter a market with generally high liquidity on the part of the investor,” says Karsten Sievers, CEO and national investment team leader at Savills: “Due to poor financial viability, high-capital real estate investors with increased return expectations have the opportunity to promote these returns more and more.” As a stable asset class, institutional investors would continue to focus on residential real estate. Colliers Christian Kadel also believes that investors, developers and consultants with repositioning expertise will benefit from the crisis. “Investors who have cash and endurance and can shop quickly on more favorable terms benefit,” says Matthias Möller of Berlin’s start-up Home HT GmbH, which leases apartments from the owners, then leases them and takes care of them all. marketing, administration and repair. Joy and sadness are close together – or it is a perspective: “As a result of the growing bankruptcies that can be expected, banks will finance less in the future, because risk premiums are now perceived differently. This will inevitably also increase the pressure on real estate valuation, ”says Michael Munsch, CEO of Creditreform Rating AG.