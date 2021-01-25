Bpifrance dedicates 100 million euros to fintechs

If 2020 has put health systems to the test, it won’t be with digital finance, which is going well. According to the France FinTech Barometer, financial startups raised € 830 million last year, an increase of 18.5% compared to 2019. In a press release dated January 21, 2021, Bpifrance announced support for the fintech sector by adding a budget of Provides 100 million euros. This equity support is provided by Digital Venture and Large Venture, two Bpi funds.

“On the one hand, due to its positioning as a manager of investment funds specializing in innovation and, on the other hand, thanks to the privileged access to a network of business experts within the group. Detailed knowledge of the finance and banking sector. On the other hand, Bpifrance plays a role in the development of French fintechs so that they can position themselves among the leading companies in this sector ”, supports Bpifrance Deputy Managing Director Arnaud Caudoux.

In the same category

The Chinese central bank attacks the fintech monopoly again

The 100 million euros will be used to finance project managers in the fintech sector, regardless of whether they develop innovations in the blockchain or in risk management. In addition, the Bpi Hub will support entrepreneurs. Among the beneficiaries, a company fighting transfer fraud, SIS ID, is supported in its fundraising drive by Digital Venture.

In 2020, Digital Venture and Large Venture invested in five projects: Pixpay, Memo Bank, Swan, Ibanfirst and Swile. Bpifrance currently has 12 fintechs in its portfolio, including Lydia. Digital Venture has an investment capacity of 700 million euros. Since 2011 the fund has invested in more than 90 companies. Large Venture has a capacity of 1.75 billion euros and has helped finance around fifty companies.