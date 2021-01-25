Alternatives to Whatsapp: What makes Signal or Telegram better? – Economics

There was great concern. Whatsapp, the world’s most popular messenger app, has asked millions of people to accept the new terms of use from January 7. With the threat that the service will no longer be possible to use without consent, as has been said. Many users did not like that they should agree that Whatsapp may share certain data with the parent company Facebook.

However, it is not clear what exactly should change. Facebook will still not have access to news content because it is encrypted. Phone numbers, information about the smartphone’s operating system and usage times can be viewed on Facebook. Whatsapp also announced that “there have been no changes in Whatsapp’s data sharing practices in the European region.”

In fact, Facebook had access to Whatsapp’s cell phone account numbers for four years. The main thing now is that companies can take the opportunity in the future to offer a link to WhatsApp on their Facebook presence, the company said, complaining that its announcement had been misinterpreted.

There was also great outrage at the urge to accept new conditions. Facebook also has extraordinary market power thanks to acquired subsidiaries such as Whatsapp and Instagram. “This is immense for you by the antitrust authorities,” former Facebook investor Roger McNamee complained on Twitter. Whatsapp has finally recovered: The new rules should no longer enter into force in early February, but only from 15 May. But nothing should change about their content.

As for large digital companies, Germans are particularly wary of data protection issues. However, the EU also plans to curb secret communications through messaging applications. Security authorities want the so-called backdoors to be able to read, for example, the chat history of terrorism suspects. The European Council’s move could soon lead to binding legislation.

Most recently, many of the approximately two billion users worldwide were looking for alternatives to Whatsapp. “Don’t be blackmailed, use other messengers,” demanded digital activist Henning Tillmann, for example. There is no lack of competition. However, the best argument for WhatsApp is still that you can find most contacts here. But that is slowly changing: with the announcement of new terms of use, other messenger apps have topped the download charts.

Threema: For anonymous

A Swiss quality product that has its price: unlike Signal or Telegram, Messenger Threema is only available in a paid version. An unlimited license costs 3.71 euros when downloaded directly from the web; in app stores it’s faster, but it costs 3.99.

In terms of anonymity, Threema is also somewhat ahead of the internationally known alternatives Telegram or Signal. No phone number is required to register. The access is associated with a randomly generated identification code. Unlike a mobile phone number, it is not possible to make any conclusions about a person.

However, this also means that messages cannot be transferred to a new mobile phone as easily as with the Whatsapp application. There you just need to log in with the same mobile number and all cottages are back. At Threema, they must be transferred manually. So it’s a matter of priorities: would you rather be uncomplicated or anonymous? Threema also does not collect any user data, and end-to-end encryption is, of course, part of a range of features. Behind him is a relatively small company based in the quiet Pfäffikon in the canton of Schwyz. Threema handles all communication via servers located in Switzerland.

Nevertheless: So far, this application is mainly used by people who remember data protection in particular, and it is used by about eight million people. As Whatsapp came under criticism, the app has moved to the top spot for the most popular paid Android apps in the country.

Signal: In exile

Not only does the US military trust this application, but it is also used by exile informant Edward Snowden to communicate with it: Signal has a particularly good reputation among data protection activists. At the same time, it hardly has to give up any function known from larger competitors. Voice calls over the Internet, with or without video, and desktop applications are available.

The signal is especially admired for its strong encryption. Experts trust her much more than the Telegram. Whatsapp based its own development on an incomparably smaller competitor. The application is also free. It is often said that you have to pay for free services with your own data. The signal does not evaluate them as Whatsapp or Telegram.

Disadvantage for those who want to remain completely anonymous: A telephone number is required to register. The source code of the application is freely available on the Internet as a so-called open source, so that experienced people can further develop it and adapt it to their own needs. The signal is developed by the American Foundation, which does not want to make a profit. He doesn’t even need it. Foundation chief Brian Acton contributed $ 50 million to the founding – he once co-founded Whatsapp and is now a billionaire.

The Whisper signal ancestor was already popular in Egypt during the Arab Spring. The signal also saw many withdrawals last summer in the United States, with protests against racism and police violence.

Telegram: For those who are willing to compromise

The Telegram application from Russia is something like an eternal second among the messengers after WhatsApp. So the chances of finding friends there are much better than at even smaller services. The application is also very similar to the number one design and those who switch are easy to find their way around. As with Whatsapp, there is a web version that allows you to read and write messages in a browser on your computer. The telegram is also free.

However, by default, chats are not encrypted. In this respect, even Whatsapp is better, here the encryption is valid for all chats. With Telegram, this only applies to calls and “secret chats”, which you must activate separately.

You can also create very large groups in the application, to which only founders can add posts. So some kind of digital radio channel. Because such channels are also used to spread hate speech and evil conspiracy ideologies, there is criticism.

SMS: For nostalgics

SMS are older than all digital services. The first short message was sent more than 25 years ago. But anyone who wishes to go back to the good old days before digitization and only suspect data protection issues at Facebook and Google is wrong. SMS is less secure than Whatsapp.

Messages are initially encrypted, but some of them are temporarily stored by your network operator if, for example, they are sent to a switched off phone – without encryption.

SMS can also be decrypted and spied using special devices. Or even manipulated without the sender noticing something.

The number of sent SMS has decreased sharply since the arrival of courier services. In 2012, there were almost 60 billion in Germany, in 2019 less than eight. And today, a short report is included in the flat rate for many people. Who would pay nine cents or more today for just 160 characters?

WeChat: For transparent citizens

More than a billion people use China’s “application for everything”. Because WeChat is not just a messenger application. It also serves as a digital wallet, offering small games and competing with Google and Chinese provider Baidu for a search feature. Citizens of the People’s Republic can even save their ID card in the application; it is recognized by the Chinese authorities.

All this is free and offers the internet giant Tencent. When it comes to data protection, WeChat is something other than a reasonable alternative to WhatsApp. The Chinese state continues to read. Messages are not encrypted end-to-end. There is also a chat

Censorship and WeChat. Annoying content, such as the Hong Kong election, is filtered out. This also affected application users who do not live in China. And with reports of a mysterious lung disease from Wuhan rising in 2020, WeChat initially blocked it, according to the South China Morning Post.

Former US President Trump planned to ban both WeChat and Tiktok. The court stopped its plans.