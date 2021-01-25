Auto1’s IPO: Auto portals follow the call of capital – economics

The IPO of the Berlin used car platform Auto1 is expected to cost up to 1.8 billion euros. On Monday, the operator “Wirkaufendeinauto.de” set the price range at 32 to 38 euros per share. The company wants to raise one billion euros on its own and, above all, to finance the planned growth. The rest – 500 to 833 million euros – goes to existing shareholders. The subscription period starts on Tuesday and lasts until February 2. Two days later, the stock is to be traded for the first time on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “AG1”.

The imagination of the stock market is contagious. According to insiders, Mobility Holding is also preparing to speak. MeinAuto.de oversees a company that it claims to be the market leader in online new car sales and new car leasing in Germany.

Although the business models of the two German portals differ – Auto1 focuses on the purchase and sale of used cars, Mobility Holding is active mainly in the new car segment – they attract with a similar investment story. It reads: Cars are increasingly not being bought and sold in an authorized shop, but online; The corona pandemic accelerated this trend and generally contributed to the renaissance of private cars, whether new or used.

“Today, you tend to buy products online that you wouldn’t expect in the past.” The corona crisis strengthened this trend, “confirmed the head of Mobility Holding Rudolf Rizzolli Tagesspiegel Pozadí at the end of November. A former member of the Board of Directors of Sixt Leasing spoke about a trend that carmakers fear, but which helps online portals: the “emotionalization” of the car. Due to the fact that car buyers place less and less emphasis on individual equipment and brand loyalty, sales on the Internet – already in a classic car showroom – are easier.

While the new car market collapsed by almost a fifth in 2020, the used car segment was stable. This is an important market: According to the latest data from the DAT market observer, sales of used cars in Germany alone were around € 90 billion.

Financial investors are looking for a lucrative exit

Munich’s mobility can be appreciated for its unconfirmed IPO, including debts of € 1.3 billion to € 1.4 billion. The company from Oberhaching near Munich, which belongs to the British financial investor Hg, is focusing on the problem in the first half of 2021. “A typical financial investor – looking for a cheap way out,” the industry said. However, the sale would come relatively soon. Hg was set up by Mobility Holding in 2018, among others from the Cologne start-up MeinAuto.de and its fleet leasing subsidiary Hypo-Vereinsbank, Mobility Concept.

Auto1 wants to invest most of the proceeds from the stock exchange in the expansion of the new Internet platform Autohero, with which the company is aimed at private buyers of used cars. “We look forward to expanding our investor base and want to invest significantly in the further development of the Autohero brand and our operations in the next few years,” said CEO and co-founder Christian Bertermann. He founded Auto1 in 2012 together with Hakan Koc. Bankers and analysts estimate the market value at six to eight billion euros.

The financial investors behind Auto1 and Mobility Holding are hoping to benefit from the international hype: For several months now, investors around the world have been showing increased interest in car trading platforms, especially used ones. This is documented, for example, by the successful funding rounds for Asian start-ups such as Tiantian Paiche (China), Cars24 (India), Carro (Singapore) and Carsome (Malaysia).

Role models in the US and the UK

The international designs of innovative used vehicle portals in the UK and the US are highly regarded. The British Cazoo collected a good 500 million euros from investors in three rounds of financing. The value of the online retailer is approximately 2.8 billion euros. The American company Carvana, known for its gradual deliveries of vehicles with glass trucks, has a value of more than 40 billion euros on the American stock exchange. Competitor Vroom entered the stock exchange in June 2020 and already has a market capitalization of around five billion euros.

Sales of mobile.de last summer also showed that a lot of money is paid for used car portals. The Ebay online group sold an online vehicle marketplace for eight billion euros to Norwegian competitor Adevint. Six months ago, the Autoscout24 platform also changed owners: The operator of the Scout24 internet portal sold its branch together with “Finanzcheck” to the American financial investor Hellman & Friedman – for approximately 2.9 billion euros. Both Mobile.de and Autoscout24 operate as digital advertising spaces, earning commissions.

The rapid growth of billions, funded online platforms, is a threat to automakers and their sales organizations, but also to independent car dealers. With Heycar, Volkswagen and Daimler are at least working together to get their own dealers involved and secure a piece of the pie. But expensive legacy sales weigh heavily.

Rexcar: Not every business model is successful

As in other business areas of the automotive market, the rich capital adequacy of new players in the stock market intensifies competition. In addition, there is the corona turbo: The pandemic is leading to “an unexpected and irreversible digital boom that will benefit and will benefit technology companies in particular,” said Martin Steinbach, partner and head of IPO and Listing Services at EY at the end of 2020. ” And it’s accelerating development in many industries that would otherwise take years or decades. “

Thanks to the almost exclusively digitally mediated sale of 615,000 cars to dealers and private customers, Auto1 generated sales of around 3.5 billion euros in 2019; since 2014, sales have almost doubled each year on average.

Of course, the success of the digital business model is not guaranteed. This is shown by the example of Rexcar. The B2B auction platform, founded in July 2020, which wanted to simplify the marketing of used cars between car dealers and dealers through a digital platform, had to file for bankruptcy earlier this year. The good industrial contacts of managing partner Stephan Grühs, the former head of communications of the Volkswagen Group, were clearly not good enough.