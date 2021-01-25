This tool turns Google Docs into a knowledge base

Every day documents are opened and created on a computer or mobile phone. Everyone has their favorite tool: Word, Google Docs, Notion… However, when it comes to finding a document, the task is more complex…. This is even more true when documents are shared with other people here.

With Spaceli, you can create a knowledge base from documents and files that are already in Google Docs with just a few clicks. This knowledge base is accessible to teams and users and makes it easy for everyone to find documents.

30 seconds to build a comprehensive knowledge base

In the tool it is possible to create new files or to use existing ones. Existing files are already displayed in the folders. If a folder is to be created, the tool offers the possibility to create a new document (documents, forms, slides, sheets) or to import it from one of the tools integrated in Spaceli. It is possible to do a search using the search bar.

On a personal level, the tool can help organize personal notes, follow up ideas or projects. For a team, Spaceli is particularly used to create a single source of documentation for a project in all phases. For users / customers, Spaceli sees itself as a knowledge base for the products, a tool that makes it possible to offer complete FAQs, user manuals, etc. Spaceli is based on the existing Google Drive files and folders, but makes them easier to find.

The documents are organized so that people can find them. The tree view menu and the quick interface make it easier to find the documents you are looking for.

With Spaceli it is possible to create a knowledge database, documentation, in less than 30 seconds. The tool can be integrated into many tools, including: Google Maps, YouTube, Miro, Figma, Airtable … All tools can be linked in the same place.

Documents can be edited directly in Spaceli with the original editor (documents, sheets …). All you need is permission to edit a document to change it.

Spaceli is a completely free tool. A premium plan could emerge in the future that includes additional features like custom domains, but right now the entire tool is free!