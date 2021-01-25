TikTok was banned for unverifiable accounts after the child died

In Italy, the data protection authority has ordered TikTok to block its app from all users whose age cannot be proven. This follows the tragic death of a 10-year-old child after participating in the headscarf game on the famous Chinese social network.

The drama took place in Palermo, Sicily. On Wednesday January 20th, Antonella was found in her bathroom by her 5-year-old lifeless sister. The girl died of suffocation and had just taken part in a challenge for the headscarf game on TikTok, which consists of depriving her brain of oxygen to induce a delusion. The Italian authorities suspended the application for all users who could not justify their age. The TikTok Terms of Use stipulate that no child under the age of 13 can create an account on the platform. However, this rule can easily be circumvented by entering an incorrect date of birth.

In the same category

Law against separatism: a change to better regulate social networks

The suspension is valid until February 15th and prohibits TikTok from “retrospectively processing the data of users for whom there is no absolute certainty about the age and thus compliance with the age requirements”. An investigation into possible incitement to suicide was also opened to see if any person pushed the child to undertake the challenge. It was not until December 2020 that the Italian data protection authority filed a complaint against the platform for “failure to respect the protection of minors” and in particular criticized the ease with which the latter can use the app.

TikTok is very popular with children and teenagers and has often been targeted by authorities for failing to protect them. The parent company ByteDance was therefore accused in 2019 of collecting data from minors. In response, the company has adopted various measures to protect young people, in particular by allowing parents to set up parental controls. More recently, new rules have been introduced for anyone under the age of 18 to better protect their accounts.

“Privacy and security are top priorities for TikTok and we are constantly improving our policies, processes and technology to protect all users and especially our young users,” said a spokesman for the app. She also claimed to have found no content that could encourage Antonella to take part in this challenge. For its part, the Italian regulator also informed the Irish authorities of its decision after TikTok announced that it would be directing its European operations from Dublin.

This new drama again raises the question of the responsibility of digital platforms for the content they host, as well as the need for additional efforts to ensure that minors are not exposed to violent and dangerous content.