This tool allows you to create multiple social networking videos from a single piece of content

Gain time! Here’s how to round up the new feature of Type Studio, a tool for turning a video into an article that we talked about recently.

With just a few clicks, Type Studio converts the audio of your video to text that you can use as auto-synced subtitles or just as a blog post. Use the search function like in a text editor to find and edit the passage that interests you. A mistake in the subtitles? Double-click the text to correct the teletext.

Type Studio is already packed with very advanced features and goes one step further. It continues to expand its offering with ‘Repurpose Video Content’, a tool that allows you to easily cut your video and adapt it to the format of any social network without any prior video editing experience.

How it works ?

Upload your video. When you enter video, it is converted to written content so you can quickly cut it out by selecting the passages you want to use in the text. Choose the format of the social network you want (YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok …) and add the subtitles with one click for easy access. It is therefore an ideal tool for creating interest across your various platforms. For example, you can choose a short passage from the text that is ideal for Instagram and will get your audience to see the whole thing on YouTube.

And then ?

The video can now be shared on the selected platform. Re-use the original video and adapt it to another social network by playing the format, the passages to be cut and the formatting of the subtitles. Type Studio is easy to use and has advanced features that let you focus on other tasks.

Sometimes a video is better than 1000 words:

TypeStudio’s free plan lets you upload 20 minutes of video per month. Then there are several paid offers available, ranging from $ 14 or more depending on your needs.