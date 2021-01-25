How can you improve your soft skills every day?

With the development of the digital age worldwide, companies and institutions are facing new challenges, especially when it comes to recruiting new candidates. Should you be looking for professionals whose skills were learned on the school desks? The answer is no, as a criterion has become inherent in all applicants who apply, sometimes a priority. Under the expression “soft kills” we speak of the special talents that every person has in their social relationship with others. Such talents are empathetic, a natural leader, or create dialogue and release tension. They have become hermetic on a résumé and yet in great demand. Whether you are applying for a job or want to develop your skills daily, we will give you all of our tips to improve your soft skills.

What are soft skills?

Here is a first paragraph to do the debriefing on what and how the soft kills can be improved.

What is it exactly?

This expression of soft kills describes skills that are specific to each person and are inherent in our personality, our values ​​and the way we design work. Above all, these are behavioral skills that characterize us in our relationships and that represent added value for a company.

They are often at odds with hard skills, that is, technical and methodological skills acquired through work and experience that were not innate. Among other things, if you’ve discovered or been advised of a useful natural skill in your home, develop it!

How can you improve soft kills?

There are many ways to improve your soft kills. As a recent trend that is very popular with many users, podcasts, for example, also enable the development of soft skills during the day. With your headphones on, take the advice of a CEO, manager or professional trainer to learn how to improve your daily soft skills.

1 – Understand the process better

To improve a relational soft kill, you still need to understand how to set it up and how to evolve it. For example, a young student who is afraid of applying for a first time to a company may have a shy personality (hardly changeable) but for an emotion that he can control. In this case, it is easy to make your fear go away or simply to control it. A coach is a great way to learn how to deal with these types of emotions to ensure that the student is more successful in their interviews.

2 – Get interested in the process by reading it

In addition to podcasts created by professionals, you can also get to know the topic simply by reading. This will take you faster to the points that interest you. To learn more on this subject, we recommend the Forbes article describing the point of view of Jérôme Hoarau, co-author with Fabrice Mauléon and Julien Bouret of Réflexe Soft Skills (Dunod 2014), in an entrepreneurial setting.

3 – Organize your work environment

Do you know that you can only give your best in your workplace? This is a big mistake because all you need to do is improve your soft kills at home to realize that it is mostly a matter of organization. In fact, you can reproduce the conditions in which you work in your workplace to determine productivity, speed and efficiency. To improve these special soft kills, you can already rely on a remote coach to work on three points:

You learn to manage your time so that you don’t waste anything. Specifically, you will learn to manage your priorities in order to be ready to start your day.

You can rearrange your personal or professional workspace if you need to, but there is no reason why you cannot reproduce a healthy and efficient workspace given the work day at hand.

Do you have the tools and software you need to develop your workspace? Have you really tried everything There are applications out there that give you quick and easy organization. Once picked up, you save a lot of time every day.

Science Po tells you more about it if you’re interested.

4 – Dare to take action against your difficulties

He has no secrets for improving his soft skills as work and rehearsal. As with learning a role in a theater class, you need landmarks in spacetime so that the tools at your disposal become automatic mechanisms. To do this, you have no choice but to directly face the obstacles that stand before you. In order to take on the case of the student who is afraid of interviews, only by editing and concatenating several interviews in advance will he find words and gestures that will calm him down until the fear disappears completely.