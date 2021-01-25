Ursula von der Leyen is convinced that Joe Biden will be an ally for Europe

According to the president of the European executive, Ursula von der Leyen, the new American administration will be an ally of Europe in regulating the technological giants. The head of the European Commission did not hesitate to announce this loudly and clearly on the day of the inauguration of the new American President Joe Biden.

Ursula von der Leyen would like to believe in Biden’s support

Ursula von der Leyen told CNBC: “If there is hatred, polarization or false news, there is a threat to our democracies. I am sure we will have an ally working in the White House on these various issues. ” That is clear. Ursula von der Leyen wants to work with the US to regulate the web giants. The President of the European Executive is convinced that Europe and Biden are on the same wavelength on technological issues.

She added, “Europe is proposing new standards, but I have no doubt that the United States will listen carefully because Joe Biden has always been a politician who valued the rules-based order. It is necessary to introduce rules that are already applied in the real world within the virtual world. It’s important to me, it’s important to Joe Biden, so I think we’re on the same page. “

A common struggle: that of the concentration of power in social networks

The role social media played in taking the Capitol in early January is sure to make Joe Biden move fast. There is also the question of the famous section 230. Trump, for his part, called for the revocation of this section to be written into a bill on the occasion. We do not yet know Joe Biden’s position on this matter, but we already know that several Democrats are in favor of changing this section 230 as well. In this regard, a bill entitled “Protecting Americans From Dangerous Algorithms” has already been passed by Congress.

Ursula von der Leyen also returned to Trump’s ban on social media. She believes, “Twitter had very good reasons to close Donald Trump’s account. I am the first to believe this. However, such a serious encroachment on freedom of expression should be done on the basis of the law and not the rules of the corporate game. Silicon Valley leaders do not have all rights. “

With the GDPR, the European Union was at the forefront of technology regulation in 2018. Ursula von der Leyen doesn’t expect Biden to apply the exact same laws in the US, but she believes that this will go in the same direction as the Union on this issue. The new American president spoke about it in the New York Times. He explains: “I felt that we should not only be concerned about the concentration of power, but also about the lack of respect for privacy.”