In 2020, Facebook and Amazon did everything in their power to lobby

In 2020, lobbying investments by Facebook and Amazon at the federal level have spiked. For the second straight year, these investments are ahead of all other companies, including AT&T and Boeing, according to the Wall Street Journal.

While Facebook is the subject of an antitrust investigation, the social network spent $ 20 million on lobbying in 2020, an 18% increase from 2019. “We knew the internet needed a legalization review, and so did we so we will continue to support new laws that respond to the current realities of the internet, ”said a Facebook spokesman.

In the same category

The Chinese central bank attacks the fintech monopoly again

Like the social network, Amazon is also being heard by Congress in an antitrust lawsuit. Similarly, the e-commerce giant’s lobbying activity rose 11% in 2020 to a total of $ 18 million. “Amazon offers a wide variety of products and services to its customers, and we are always looking for ways to innovate on their behalf. Our team in Washington ensures that we defend the interests of policy makers, our employees and our customers, ”said the Amazon spokesman.

At Apple and Google the trend is reversed. In 2020, Google spent $ 7.5 million lobbying. Apple hit its record lobbying investment with 7.4 million investments in 2019. In 2020, however, that expense was reduced to $ 6.7 million. Apple and Google declined to comment on the Wall Street Journal issues.

Microsoft spent $ 9.4 million on lobbying, Oracle $ 8.1 million, ByteDance $ 2.6 million, and Twitter $ 1.5 million.

Tech giants are hiring Federal Trade Commission alumni

Lobbying isn’t the only activity businesses can use to limit the impact of what is considered to be a regulatory framework that is deemed too severe. Google is therefore investing in almost 200 associations, which in return sometimes offer support. The Connected Commerce Council, an association financed by Google, has largely cracked down on the antitrust investigations initiated against the search engine. Before any information was released, the Connected Commerce Council sent a statement to reporters denouncing the action.

For its part, Facebook supports the American Edge Project, an association that promotes technological innovations. In addition, last year Facebook hired Barbara Blank, a former Federal Trade Commission (FTC) employee responsible for antitrust investigations. Amazon and Apple are also recruiting FTC alumni.

In the technology world, many issues are regularly in the spotlight: privacy, the fight against disinformation, social networks’ responsibility for the content transmitted through their platforms, anti-competitive practices … While the role of social networks in the takeover of the Capitol raises questions , the activities of the giants of technology are being scrutinized more and more closely.