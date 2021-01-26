On a website, you can easily place Bernie Sanders on any image

In case you missed the information, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden’s former competitor in the US Democratic Elementary School, has been setting the internet on fire for the past few days. In question, an AFP photo taken during the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, showing him with his arms and legs crossed in his parka and woolen gloves with a mask that only reveals his almost-closed eyes during the rest of the world Guests had decided to play fashionistas on this occasion.

In a few hours, the photo has become a real phenomenon on the internet and a meme (an image that was redirected for humorous purposes, editor’s note) was created for the occasion with the hashtag #BernieMeme. A barrage of montages has hit social networks and the website bernie-sitting.com invites you to be part of the craze by letting you create your own meme without the need for photo montages. All you have to do is download the photo that will be used as the background with one click and that’s it!

Click on the link, upload the photo of your choice and move Bernie around as you wish. Then share it with your friends or colleagues. To inspire you a little, we’ve selected a small collection of the best memes about Bernie Sanders.

Bernie at the BET Awards pic.twitter.com/tSOjrVZgxp

– Art by BRIANNA ELISE✨ (@ayye_briii) January 20, 2021

The internet was fast with the Bernie memes 😭 pic.twitter.com/ymtP3YIOQA

– Natasha @ (@ndelriego) January 20, 2021

The internet can be really magical pic.twitter.com/Jrwkj2twii

– Ashley Holub, PhD (@ ashtroid22) January 21, 2021

Best of Inauguration Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/x14XJQev5Q

– – [email protected] (@Jason) January 21, 2021

As for the main interested parties, the current Senator from Vermont got a chance to play and is happy to have done some promotion for the jacket and mittens, both of which were made in his state.