Huawei enters the autonomous vehicle market

US sanctions have slightly thwarted Huawei’s ambitions in recent years. According to the South China Morning Post, the Chinese company is deciding to move away from just focusing on 5G and semiconductors to finally begin developing autonomous vehicles.

Autonomous vehicles instead of smartphones?

The autonomous car has been a topic Huawei has been interested in for several years. In 2018, the Chinese giant developed the first prototypes together with Audi. In early 2020, Huawei reiterated its desire to gain a foothold in the autonomous driving market by developing its own technologies and then selling them to manufacturers around the world. Given that the Chinese company is facing a number of sanctions that are hampering its business, it seems time for Huawei to move into the autonomous vehicle market.

In the same category

The Chinese central bank attacks the fintech monopoly again

Huawei wants to “bring digital within reach of every car”. Beijing is encouraging its tech giants to enter this market. The most famous actor in this part of the world is certainly Didi Chuxing. The company claims it will have a million autonomous taxis in operation by 2030. An offer that is already available in Shanghai and soon also in Beijing and Shenzhen. Baidu has also been testing autonomous vehicles for at least three years. Not to mention Alibaba and Tencent … In short, Huawei is facing increasing competition.

Huawei currently has no profitability target

While some experts believe that Huawei’s official entry into the autonomous vehicle market could lead to technological breakthroughs that would accelerate the adoption of self-driving cars and other types of intelligent vehicles, others fear the Chinese giant could crowd out smaller players. The announcement comes as Huawei’s core telecommunications and smartphones business has been severely affected by US sanctions that have prevented the company from acquiring key software and components since 2019.

Richard Yu Chengdong, architect of Huawei’s rise as the global leader in smartphones over the past two decades, has taken over the leadership of the company’s self-driving car division. In the future, autonomous vehicles could be the main source of profitability for Huawei, despite a spokesman saying, “We have enough patience to invest in the sector and there is no short-term profitability requirement.”

It is interesting to observe that the technologies developed by Huawei in its autonomous vehicles almost all come from its activities in the telecommunications field. Chen Jiana, an automotive analyst, said, “Information and telecommunications technologies are Huawei’s main strengths in the autonomous vehicle space. The company knows exactly how useful it will be in this new market. “