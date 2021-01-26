Honor is separated from Huawei and can provide itself with microchips

A few months after separating from Huawei, Honor announced that the company had partnered with major electronic device vendors and unveiled a new smartphone, reports Nikkei Asia.

This new device, named V40, shows the company’s ambition to conquer the international market, but also to enter the high-end sector. “The last five months have been very tough. But the blessings and encouragement from consumers and industry have given us courage. The honor will approach everything with confidence and courage, and the new independent honor will retain its former glory and continue to innovate, ”said Zhao Ming, CEO of the company. Equipped with a curved OLED screen, the smartphone has the 5G Dimensity 1000+ processor developed by the Taiwanese company MediaTek.

In the same category

The Chinese central bank attacks the fintech monopoly again

In fact, Honor has confirmed partnerships with MediaTek, AMD, Intel, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sony and SK Hynix. Cooperations to secure access to chips that were previously impossible for the company: When it was under the aegis of Huawei, the same sanctions were imposed as with the latter. As a reminder, the manufacturer was forced to sell its Honor division to a conglomerate of Chinese companies because severe American sanctions made it difficult to procure equipment.

However, some of the companies named by Honor remain on the file. While Qualcomm’s CEO said his company was still in negotiations with Honor, MediaTek’s CEO said: “We don’t rule out close collaboration if all questions are open [juridiques] will have been done ”. According to Nikkei Asia, Honor is reserving components for the production of at least 70 million smartphones in 2021. However, analysts have concerns about the company’s ability to achieve its goals: “We remain concerned about access and bargaining power to secure enough chips while all other smartphone manufacturers are also racing to secure chips and components. In the meantime, it remains to be seen whether Honor can compete without Huawei’s protection, ”said Jeff Pu, an analyst at GF Securities.

In addition to a new smartphone, Honor presented two new laptops that run on Intel processors and an Nvidia graphics card as well as a smartwatch. In doing so, the brand hopes to expand its range of connected products to become more democratic outside of China.