Textile manufacturers warn: “We will not recover from the closure of the factory” – the economy

Ingeborg Neumann, 63, is the president of the general association “textil + mode”, which represents German manufacturers. Your Peppermint Holding company employs approximately 650 people.

Mrs Neumann, you said in May that the economy was on the brink. How is your industry doing now?

Many of our companies are now in free fall. The winter deadline will end our company by mid-February. A fifth of companies fear that they will not survive the crisis.

What is different from spring?

Equity reserves were exhausted. Companies have reduced their costs wherever they could, hired their employees for a shorter period of time and optimized their process chains. They obtained liquidity from KfW and their home banks as quickly as possible – always with the promise that the second lock-up would not take place as in the spring. But then came the second hard block for retailers in the midst of an otherwise high-turnover Christmas and New Year business.

At the end of the year, manufacturers began in November with a decline in sales of 22 percent, but the stores were still open. Now we slide further into the red every month. Our medium-sized fashion industry is in ruins. Because if sellers are not allowed to sell anything, they will not order any new goods from us, which will have consequences for us until next year.

Politicians want to help companies financially capture failures caused by deadlocks. How well is it working right now?

Bridging support III is an important step, applications and payments should now be simpler and faster. The aid is intended in particular to help larger medium-sized companies, including many German textile companies. That was a long time ago.

Ingeborg Neumann Photo: Thomas Imo / photothek.net

Textile retailers should now recover most of the loss in value of seasonal goods through state aid. Good idea?

Good idea, but we were forgotten as a domestic industry.

What does it mean?

The regulation should apply to retailers, not manufacturers. Our seasonal goods also lose value if retailers are not allowed to sell them. There are also various contractual arrangements with retailers in which, as a manufacturer, we bear the risk of a sale. The goods are delivered to sellers, but remain the property of the manufacturer, or we have so-called shop-in-shop models.

So manufacturers are disadvantaged?

Yes, in these cases, the goods in the store belong to us as manufacturers, so we bear the risk if they are not sold. And it can’t be sold right now, because the stores have to stay closed. Therefore, we must also be given the opportunity to demand the depreciation of seasonal goods.

Politicians obviously saw it differently.

We are discussing this intensively. The Ministry of Economy has acknowledged the problem. Manufacturers and retailers need to be treated with seasonal goods in the same way.

In particular, German manufacturers sell a lot in stores, not on the Internet. 70 percent for clothes and shoes are even four-fifths.

Yes, and so it has been for many years. Customers prefer to buy valuable fashion in the store because they want to try it, see it and touch the garment. Even before Corona, our fashion companies were digitally established with e-commerce and online stores. Nevertheless, online business will not begin to compensate for retail blockages.

When do stores have to reopen?

It is vital for us every day that they can reopen stores. That is why we say: as soon as possible. Federal and state governments must explore what is possible. The worst for all of us would be a third lock. Now we have to get out of this difficult phase to reawaken the desire for fashion with the appropriate optimism for spring.

Will we still be shopping in clothing stores in ten years?

Yes of course. I like to compare it to cinema. We can also watch a movie at home. Nevertheless, we go to the cinema because we want to go out, look for a communal experience, meet people. This is what e-commerce providers are looking for when switching to stationary retail. The businesses of the future will look different and will be even more closely connected to online sales channels. We also need retail to have attractive inner cities.

The Ministry of Economy wants to support innovative production processes in the amount of 160 million euros. Many people want a respirator that they can wash and wear again. But everyday masks do not protect as well as FFP2 masks. Does the industry have washable alternatives?

Our textile industry in Germany is highly innovative, so it is good that we are making progress in research and development. There are already a number of very good masks that can be reused, but not FFP2 masks that are made of non-woven material.

By the way, many nonwovens for FFP2 masks come from domestic production. Our nonwoven manufacturers have significantly expanded their production capacity here since the outbreak of the Corona crisis. In addition, about a third of our fashion brands started producing everyday masks in a short time in the spring, when the world market was empty due to the outbreak of a pandemic.

Many areas of the economy around the world have closed. How will this affect German textile manufacturers? You produce in Saxony, the Czech Republic and Romania.

We have no problems at the moment, it worked well. None of our suppliers are locked. In the spring, of course, we ordered goods in stock, as well as many others. Of course, we also had to work for a short time with individual production sites, otherwise everything would continue. However, we must be very careful, because we do not know what will happen next.

Recently, there have been calls for further downsizing of the sector. What would this mean for industry if factories were to be closed to prevent corona infections?

That would be the worst case scenario. People who think about it do not know what it means to turn off the whole economy. It will take forever until we restart the processes. Our industry has implemented extensive corona protection measures and hygiene plans. When I look at our factories, all employees have enough distance. They also keep it during breaks, wearing mouth and nose protection in the corridors. We do corona tests, let the fever be measured. We have around 650 employees and we have almost never had corona cases, emergency plans worked. Closing the factory would be an economic shock from which we would not recover. The current path is correct.

Textile traders’ warehouses are currently overflowing. They hope that consumption will increase again. But does it go with sustainability?

Yes, if you focus on intrinsic value and quality, such as our German fashion brands. When I look in my closet, I also know I have too much. But I always try to get my clothes back into circulation. According to the principle: one inside, one outside. When I buy something new, I give away something. But this is only possible if the quality is good and you take care of your clothes. The trend is clear: we need more products that go back into the cycle and save resources.

Is the time for fast mode, ie one-time mode, coming to an end?

It depends not only on our development and products, but also on whether they are purchased. We all like to say in surveys that we want to reduce our ecological footprint; However, our purchase decision speaks a different language. I believe that conscious consumption can and should be fun. Thinking about our planet and our future does not mean losing your zest for life.