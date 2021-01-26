Why can the involvement of your employees in the CSR approach be a performance lever?

The health crisis, climate change and social movements are affecting the personal and professional lives of employees. The latter are paying more and more attention to the social and ecological responsibility of their company. How can a sincere and effective CSR policy be implemented, especially thanks to what tools to mobilize employees so that they find meaning in their work?

CSR engagement is one of the main factors in attracting and retaining talent, especially the younger generations. Your expectations of companies are strong. In a recent study *, 35% of respondents said they were concerned about their company’s approach to the environment and 14% about its societal approach. The ethical approach, the reduction of environmental pollution, the diversity and inclusion policy are among the priorities and strategic challenges of the companies. In fact, an effective CSR policy strengthens employee engagement and increases the attractiveness of the company.

Thanks to a more comprehensive “new CSR” strategy, it is possible to communicate internally via “feel-good” initiatives and to mobilize teams for issues that are important to them. More than ever, companies and their employees need to give meaning to their activities and bring something positive into their daily lives.

However, mobilizing your teams for corporate commitments is not easy when the employees are not all personal and we need to rethink the way we work together. How can we increase employee engagement and maintain a sense of belonging while teleworking becomes widespread?

In order to deepen these problems, CitizenWave, Into the Tribe and Le Lab RH are organizing a webinar on Wednesday, January 27th at 11 a.m., an hour full of discussions in which CSR experts, but also decision-makers from the areas of human resources and marketing and communication can find various inventive solutions to answer these questions and strengthen employee engagement for an operational, inclusive and effective CSR strategy.

Registration for the webinar The additional specialist knowledge of the three speakers in this webinar enables a complete approach to the topic by multiplying the points of view. Since a CSR strategy cannot develop without the skills of HR teams, this webinar will welcome Florence Bonpaix, HR consultant, coach and spokesperson. Through her experience in HR and Employer Brand, Florence will delve into team mobilization and employee experience. Thanks to innovative resources and efficient organizations that have proven themselves in this field, social and ecological engagement in the economy is also developing today. Stéphane Champion is co-founder of CitizenWave and will intervene as an expert in the challenges of CSR and its new tools. After all, Vincent Dupin, founder of Into the Tribe, is a specialist in digital detox and corporate events. He will bring his expertise on wellbeing at work, the critical role of sharing and the urgency of reconnecting in organizations.

Through the skills and experience of Florence Bonpaix, Stéphane Champion, and Vincent Dupin, this webinar will provide essential keys to understanding employee engagement, sense of belonging, professional development and therefore performance. Hence, this webinar will cover the top human risks to understand in a time of crisis and provide solutions to create a unique employee experience. The experts provide their methods of promoting employee engagement in a hyperconnected world and aligning the internal culture towards more team cohesion and a sense of belonging. This online conference also offers the necessary elements for a strong mobilization of employees in the company’s CSR and sustainability strategy. And because it’s inclusive, powerful, and accessible, this event will be 100% virtual and will take place on Wednesday, January 27th, from 11am to 12pm. Come with us!

* Source: Study by DenJean & Associés.