John Krafcik definitely doesn’t share Elon Musk’s view of autonomous driving

Many Elon Musk fans believe that Tesla is the world leader in self-driving cars and autonomous driving technologies. The richest man in the world also said himself that his company is less than two years away from perfecting its driverless driving technologies. However, Waymo CEO John Krafcik refutes this, claiming Tesla is not even a competitor.

John Krafcik goes to the plate

A few days ago, John Krafcik took a media outing to explain why Waymo would never use the term “self-propelled” again. Alphabet’s subsidiary stated earlier this year, “While this may seem trivial, it is a significant change as linguistic precision is important and could save lives. We hope that the consistency will help differentiate the fully autonomous technology developed by Waymo from driver assistance technologies (sometimes mistakenly referred to as self-driving technologies) that require licensed human drivers to be monitored to drive.

Without ever giving his name, Waymo seemed to be targeting Tesla on that first outing. This time, John Krafcik went even further in an interview with the German magazine Magazin. He explains: “For us, Tesla is not a competitor at all. We manufacture a completely autonomous drive system. Tesla is a car manufacturer that is developing a very good driver assistance system. “It’s that simple. Elon Musk obviously doesn’t share the opinion of John Krafcik …

Will Tesla vehicles achieve full autonomy?

According to the Tesla boss’s vision, his driver assistance system will gradually improve until it is efficient enough to work without human supervision. A theory that can be understood… Not from the point of view of John Krafcik: “It is a wrong idea to develop a driver assistance system until one day we can magically switch to a fully autonomous driving system. In terms of robustness and precision, for example, our sensors are an order of magnitude higher than what we see on the road from other manufacturers. “

However, Tesla believes its vehicles are ready for fully autonomous technology. In beta, Tesla recently allowed a Model 3 to make the journey between San Francisco and Los Angeles with just one human intervention. It’s a very good performance, but it proves that John Krafcik is right. Tesla Full-Self Driving cannot be operated in the vehicle without a driver. Elon Musk had planned that his vehicles would be completely autonomous in 2018 … He keeps pushing for the deadline.

Google has already developed a driver assistance system in the past

Waymo is perfectly positioned to distinguish between autonomous driving and driver assistance systems. Indeed, in 2010, Google started an “automatic car” project. Mountain View had developed a driver assistance system that was similar to Tesla’s current system. At the time, the American company was considering selling its technology to manufacturers around the world.

However, they backed out when they found that Google employees who tested the system on public roads were too familiar with the technology and not paying enough attention to it. This has led Google to develop real self-driving cars with Waymo.