Twitter launches Birdwatch, its community tool to fight disinformation

After a few months of preparation, it’s finally time for Birdwatch, Twitter’s new community tool to fight fake news. This new feature was first introduced with a sample of users and, in the long term, aims to turn Twitter users into a real disinformation police.

With Birdwatch, Twitter appeals to users to fight fake news

The principle of Birdwatch is simple: this feature allows Twitter users to report tweets with incorrect information and add annotations to them to correct the record. In a statement, Keith Coleman, the company’s vice president, stated, “Our goal is to make these notes immediately below the tweets visible to the global audience on Twitter when there is consensus among a large and diverse workforce.”

In the same category

The Complete Guide to Marketing 2021

If this process is interesting to fight against disinformation in the social network, it still presents significant challenges: How can possible trolls and endless debates with paradoxical comments be avoided? Twitter seems to have provided a solution for this through a voting and ranking system. Users can indicate whether a comment on a tweet is relevant or not. The annotations that received the cheapest votes are then displayed first.

It is not said that this will be enough to circumvent the various discrepancies that could result from Birdwatch, and Twitter is aware of this. “We know that building such a community-based system will pose many challenges. It has to be tamper-proof so that it is not dominated by a simple majority of contributors or contributors. Prejudices,” Keith Coleman explained in particular.

Partly for this reason, before making its community tool available to all users of the world, the social network first decided to open a test program with volunteer contributors.

🐦 Today we’re introducing @Birdwatch, a community-driven approach to fixing misleading information. And we want your help. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/aYJILZ7iKB

– Twitter support (@TwitterSupport) January 25, 2021

Social networks are based on war to overcome disinformation

In social networks, disinformation is a scourge that can have serious consequences. In particular, in August 2020, a report revealed that fake news about Covid-19 had resulted in hundreds of deaths. More recently, the disinformation campaign following the US presidential election resulted in the capture of the Capitol.

There is an urgent need for action for social platforms. While Twitter is making a remarkable effort with its Birdwatch program, it is not the only one trying to clean up incorrect information through new features. In April 2020, for example, Facebook launched two new tools to combat disinformation related to the coronavirus. Earlier that year, WhatsApp also tested a feature to check with a single click that the information in a message was correct.

More recently, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter have (temporarily or permanently) deleted Donald Trump’s accounts in an attempt to remove false information related to the US election. A strategy that has borne fruit, as the expulsion of the former President of the United States led to a 73% decrease in disinformation in this area, according to a report.