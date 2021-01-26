Dan Riccio, big hardware boss at Apple, has been promoted to head a “secret project”.

Dan Riccio was Senior Vice President Hardware Engineering a few hours ago. Today Apple announces that it has been promoted to lead a new secret project. He comes directly under the direction of Tim Cook to carry out his new mission.

Dan Riccio, a strong man at Apple since 1998

This is the largest hardware team reorganization in nearly a decade. Dan Riccio had led this department with some success since 2012, but a few days ago Tim Cook decided to give him an entirely different mission. In his role as Director of Engineering, he will be replaced by John Ternus, who oversaw the launch of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro and worked on Apple’s M1 chips. He has been in the team since 2013 and therefore knows the house very well.

This role of the great boss of hardware is vital at Apple. The person who occupies it is responsible for leading the development teams for Apple products: Mac, iPhone, iPad and iPod. Dan Riccio is obviously not leaving Apple, he is even more likely to be promoted. According to the company’s press release, he will be working on a “new secret project”.

He spoke and said, “I can’t wait to do what I love most, which is to spend all of my time and energy at Apple creating something new and wonderful.”

He’s likely joining the team working on the Apple Car

According to several rumors, Dan Riccio could replace Bob Mansfield, the former hardware director who Riccio was successful in 2012. He could follow him again in this “secret” position at the head of the project that affects Apple’s autonomous driving. Bob Mansfield left the parent company in December 2020.

Apple is making great strides on this project. In particular, the Apple brand announced the signing of an agreement with Hyundai for the Apple Car in March. Dan Riccio could be John Giannandrea, the director of artificial intelligence, who is also working on this project.

Riccio explains: “After 23 years in product design or in materials technology, the time has come for a change.” He obviously has Tim Cook’s assistance in this internal advancement.

Tim Cook says, “Every innovation Dan has brought has made us a better and more innovative company and we are delighted that he continues to be part of the team. His vast expertise and experience make him a daring and visionary leader. I look forward to the many other innovations it will bring to the world. “