Instagram launches a new dashboard for developers and professionals

In order to offer developers, companies and influencers an increasingly efficient workspace, Instagram is launching its “Professional Dashboard”. This consists of a central dashboard with which you can track your statistics, access and discover professional tools and provide practical tutorials.

The Professional Dashboard centralizes all resources required for professional accounts

This new dashboard for creative and professional clients consists of three functions that correspond to three main objectives. The first of these is performance monitoring. At a glance, the user can follow his statistics and see notable trends in his account. The second characteristic concerns the development of his business. Again, the user can easily access the monitoring of his ads and access to professional tools. Finally, the third feature has an educational goal as it brings together various informative resources and tutorials offered by Instagram to better take control of the platform.

In the same category

Twitter launches Birdwatch, its community tool to fight disinformation

So many features that were already there on Instagram but that were scattered by then. The social network wanted to bring them together in one place to facilitate the work of its professional users. On their blog, Facebook’s proprietary platform explains: “Although some of these resources are already in place as part of Instagram, we hope that by bringing them together in one place we can enable professionals to discover the tools and access them more easily suit them ”.

Instagram is stepping up its efforts to meet user needs

More than 82 million accounts visited the labor resource center, which was set up in November, according to Instagram. Of these, 37 million viewed at least one article. Numbers that prove the important place Instagram has occupied in marketing, be it for businesses or for content creators, through monetized ads or paid posts.

It is for this reason that Mark Zuckerberg’s social network has stepped up its efforts in recent years to meet the growing needs of its professional users. In 2020 alone, for example, we will determine the arrival of the remuneration at IGTV and Live Badges or the arrival of the purchase at IGTV and Reels. A test with an in-app payment solution was also carried out in the USA.