Fashion vendors are losing 800 jobs: H&M in Germany seems to be firing mostly young mothers – the economy

Swedish fashion retailer H&M wants to cut off about 800 jobs in Germany. This corresponds to about five percent of all the company’s employees in the Federal Republic, a company spokeswoman said in Hamburg on Tuesday.

H&M strives to achieve downsizing through a volunteer program to prevent layoffs. “If the number of volunteers in this program is not sufficient, a decision will be made on social selection,” the company said. The business magazine “Business Insider” previously reported on downsizing.

As stated in the report, especially those who have severance pay should be motivated to leave who cannot or do not want to work in the evenings or on weekends.

The “Business Insider” quotes from an internal proposal by H & M’s management that employees on parental leave are destined for this program, especially many young mothers.

“H&M Germany chief Thorsten Mindermann acts as the company’s patriarch, who decides over women’s heads,” said Cosimo-Damiano Quinto of Verdi’s Business Insider.

The corona crisis has hit the fashion giant hard. In the financial year from December 2019 to November 2020, the H&M Group’s net sales fell by 18 percent to approximately SEK 187 billion (approximately EUR 18.3 billion). The group announced in October that it wanted to reduce its branch network. (Tsp / dpa)