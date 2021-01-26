In Europe, new complaint against Apple because of the restricted iPhone

Altroconsumo, an Italian consumer association, has just filed a complaint against Apple over the 2017 iPhone restricted. In particular, compensation is required from the Apple brand.

This story made a lot of ink flow and especially clouded the image of the Cupertino company. At this point, she had actually admitted to slowing the iPhone 6’s range over time so that the battery wasn’t too badly affected by the updates. This includes the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, and 6S Plus. In order to have a smartphone that was not too slow and had major battery problems, the owners of these devices had to change the battery or buy another phone.

The association is demanding compensation of up to 60 million euros, i.e. 60 euros per affected Italian consumer. In a press release, Euroconsumers, of which Altroconsumo is a part, revealed that this complaint follows two further legal steps taken in December 2020 by the OCU groups in Spain and Test-Achats in Belgium. “When consumers buy Apple iPhones, they expect high quality and durable products. Unfortunately, this is not the case with the iPhone 6 series. Not only have consumers been scammed and face frustration and financial damage, but they are also completely irresponsible from an environmental point of view, ”said Els Bruggeman, Head of Policy and Enforcement at Euro Consumers.

To mark the occasion, Euroconsumers produced a parody video in which Apple is directly accused of planned obsolescence:

For its part, Apple brand affirms that the iPhone 6’s concerns were never intended: “We would never – and never would – do anything that could intentionally shorten the life of the device.” An Apple product or a deterioration in the user experience customers to tempt you to upgrade. Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love and it’s an important part of making iPhones last as long as possible, ”said a spokesperson at The Verge.

In the US, Apple has been asked to pay $ 500 million in compensation for slowing down older iPhones, or $ 25 for every American who has an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7 Plus, or SE owns. More recently, she has been fined $ 113 million across the Atlantic for this case. “This new process is the last front in our fight against planned obsolescence in Europe. Our request is simple: American consumers have received compensation, European consumers want to be treated with the same fairness and respect, ”concludes Els Bruggeman.