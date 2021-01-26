Pinterest gets to the heart of the story by launching Story Pins

Pinterest announced the arrival of a new format through a blog post this Tuesday, January 26th, 2020: Story Pins. As the name suggests, this new feature is inspired by the famous stories that can be found on so many other social networks and uses Pinterest codes to better customize the use of the platform.

Above all creativity and inspiration

Stories Pins can contain images or videos and are intended to “help creators turn their ideas into stories,” explains Pinterest on its website. This new format is a vector of storytelling and is dynamic, creative and engaging.

Developers can add sound and text with personalized fonts and identify “topics or areas of interest among the trends and insights identified by the platform” to get their messages across and get their ideas across to a large audience. “With these pins, we enable developers who want to share their talent, their passions and their creativity to do so directly on Pinterest without having to visit a website,” the platform promises.

With Story Pins, Pinterest offers a new format for storytelling that lasts over a longer period of time

In contrast to the stories that we know on other social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or Twitter, those from Pinterest are particularly characterized by their sustainable aspect. The issue here does not depend on the publication of content that will be deleted after 24 hours: the platform has decided to make it available indefinitely in order to keep inspiring users over time. Likewise, users can save their favorite Story Pins on their boards for later viewing.

Also note that Story Pins appear on the home page, in search results, and in other areas such as: B. on the “Today” tab. You will benefit from the Visual Discovery Engine, which makes it possible to come up with new ideas tailored to the interests and tastes of the users, ”explains Pinterest.

Story Pins were launched in France in beta and are already available, but with limited access. To access it, you need to submit a request through this particular page. However, some creators, such as Michel Cymès, Alexandra Golovanoff, Emmanuelle Jary, Anaïs Grangerac, Dorian Louvet de Koh-Lanta, Les Tribulations de Marie, CamilleGrandxo or even Cook and Record, have already begun to realize the potential of this promising new format. and the result is quite successful.