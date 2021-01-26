Electromobility in politics: billions for new batteries – the economy

Praise is part of the political custom, but Peter Altmaier (CDU) has not had many opportunities to do so recently. The pandemic is worrying about the economy and the economy minister, and Friedrich Merz (CDU) would like to replace Altmaier in the cabinet. Probably also because a former Blackrock Merz employee went against the ideological line of ambitions of Altmaier’s industrial policy. On Tuesday, the minister was finally able to report success after the European Commission approved billions in funding for more battery projects. Altmaier was pleased with “a prime example of a promising industrial policy.” His initiative started almost three years ago and is now bearing fruit.

The Asians are ahead of us

“The lead of Asian manufacturers is big and huge,” said Altmaier. But with newly approved projects, including the Tesla battery cell plant in Grünheide, Brandenburg, there is a good chance that 30 percent of global battery production will be in Europe in the future. “Batteries made in Germany and Europe” are in sight.

Until now, only Asian companies have produced battery cells for electric cars. For example, VW, Daimler and BMW have secured double-digit billions in articles from South Korean and Chinese manufacturers by the middle of the decade. But what happens next? A handful of corporations could dictate prices and maintain strict supplies. There are scenarios that up to 100 gigawatt-hours (GW) will be missing in Europe alone by 2025. That would be roughly the capacity for two million electric cars in the middle class. Politicians therefore spend a lot of money to build European manufacturing plants by 2025 and create a closed value chain for the automotive industry.

Total investment 13 billion euros

In Germany alone, the Federal Ministry of Economics provides three billion euros. In addition, there are contributions from the federal states in which cell projects are initiated. The Federal Ministry of Economics (BMWi) calculated that three billion federal governments would generate “investments of over 13 billion euros”.

Funding is provided through IPCEI projects approved by Brussels (for an important project of common European interest). The following companies received funding last year: BASF, which produces cathode material for cells at Schwarzheide in Lausitz; a Franco-German project with subsidiaries Total Saft and PSA / Opel, which is building two cell plants in Kaiserslautern and Douvrin in France. These projects alone are funded by governments in Germany and France out of a total of € 1.3 billion out of a total of more than € 5 billion. Approximately 2,000 jobs could be created in Kaiserslautern.

The main project in Kaiserslautern

The second largest German IPCEI project to date was Varta. The battery manufacturer is expanding the capacity of small round cells in Swabian Alb (including hearing aids and wireless headphones) and receives € 200 million from the federal government, € 60 million from the state of Baden-Württemberg and a good € 30 million from the Free State of Bavaria. Whether and if so, how Tesla will exceed Varta’s funding, remained open on Tuesday. According to BMWi, “Tesla’s central goal is to develop and implement advanced production and recycling methods for lithium-ion batteries” in Brandenburg.

BMW and Porsche are there

Tesla, BMW and Porsche are the only carmakers among the 15 companies to receive IPCEI funding in this country. BMW is raising money to further develop lithium-ion technology, to build a “prototype plant for innovative battery modules and systems with improved recyclability”, as well as to participate in the development of semiconductor batteries that will eventually become lithium -ion in the next decade – the cells peel off. Porsche, in turn, wants to work with the cell manufacturer Customcells in Tübingen to develop and manufacture high-performance cells with high energy density, short charging times and long travel times.

VW has the greatest need

As part of the cell project, Porsche is focusing on the luxury car gap, while parent company Volkswagen Porsche needs gigantic cell capacity for the mass market. In Salzgitter, VW is building a cell plant with Sweden’s Northvolt, which originally wanted to produce 16 gigawatts (GW) for approximately 350,000 medium-sized cars a year; 24 GW is now under discussion. The first articles from Salzgitter could hit the market in 2024.

In northern Sweden, Northvolt is building a system with a capacity of 32 GW for approximately four billion euros. The start of operations here is planned for 2023. To this end, Northvolt is now exploring the “possibility of a third production plant in Germany” in the new IPCEI project. There has long been speculation about a cell factory near the location of VW electric cars in Zwickau and Emden.

Eleven German companies involved

Liofit from Kamenz, which wants to recycle batteries, is one of eleven German companies that Altmaier identified as a recipient of funding on Tuesday. Also included are ACI Systems (lithium production), Alumina Systems (sodium and nickel chloride cathode), ElringKlinger (cell housing design development), Manz (new generation cell production machines), SGL Carbon (new production processes and recycling concepts for anode materials) and Skeleton Technologies of Großröhrsdorf, Saxony, which wants to combine lithium-ion batteries with ultracapacitors. Overall, industrial politician Peter Altmaier was pleased to create a “battery ecosystem with more than 10,000 jobs” in the coming years with the help of taxpayers.