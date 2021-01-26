Despite close relationships, the Biden administration criticizes Amazon

During the presidential campaign, Amazon funded the Democratic Party. Jay Carney, the company spokesman, has a longstanding relationship with Joe Biden. Indeed, the election of the 46th US president could bode well for the e-commerce giant. But in the current context, on the contrary, nothing seems to have been gained. Amazon is facing antitrust lawsuits in Europe and the United States. The most recent focus is on e-books. Beyond investigating Amazon’s anti-competitive position, strengthening privacy standards and fresh impetus for workers and trade unionists could disrupt Jeff Bezos’ empire.

Aside from concerns about their dominant power, Joe Biden has given little guidance on how to approach the antitrust problem. According to CNBC, there are signs of stricter policies on the tech giants. And that in contrast to the last democratic government. Indeed, Barack Obama has been criticized for maintaining close ties with the digital giants.

Unions were tense under the Trump administration. Joe Biden went the other way and proclaimed himself the “most union-friendly president” during his campaign. The new US president also expressed his support for the law on the protection of the right to organize, which was passed in the House of Representatives. This provides for fines for companies that interfere with the freedom of association of their employees. Right now is the time for uncertainty. This law protecting trade union rights has yet to be passed by the Senate. A professor of labor studies at the University of Oregon who also conducts research at the Institute of Economic Policy, Gordon Lafer, remains skeptical: “I would say that this law is very unlikely.” If this law is passed, Amazon’s practices that are known to oversee the union activity of its employees will need to change.

On the way to more safety for employees

Amazon and Joe Biden meet at the minimum wage. Jeff Bezos’ company has set a minimum hourly wage for its American employees of $ 15 an hour, compared to $ 7.25 in many states. In a tweet in response to Joe Biden, the company said it would like to make it a national standard. A positive approach, but it is blackened by workplace safety issues. In fact, employee safety isn’t Amazon’s strong point. In California, the e-commerce giant is currently the subject of an investigation into its working conditions in its warehouses.

The Obama presidency has increased protection in the workplace while developing concepts for health and safety in the workplace. These reforms were lifted under the Trump administration and could be back on the agenda under Joe Biden. The new American president plans to strengthen this legal framework, in particular by increasing the number of investigators for the Agency for Safety and Health at Work (OSHA). With more staff, the agency will be better able to handle employee complaints, inspect facilities or impose fines, says former OSHA official Debbie Berkowitz. One of the goals would be to require companies to report their accidents at work using computers. “OSHA has been shut down but will continue […] OSHA will once again respond to complaints with inspections and be ready to enforce worker protection law, ”argues Debbie Berkowitz.

In January 2021, Amazon strengthened its occupational safety team, including hiring a former OSHA attorney to lead governance and compliance. “You are fighting OSHA inspections,” warns Debbie Berkowitz. Rachael Lighty, a spokesperson for Amazon, said the company showed good intentions: “Today, our global workplace health and safety team consists of more than 5,000 people using Amazon’s innovations, technology and data combined with exceptional experience and leadership in the security industry. to ensure the highest standards for the safety of our employees. “

Joe Biden is not a supporter of Section 230

Another point that raises concerns on the Amazon side, but also more generally on GAFA, Section 230. This article states that an “interactive IT department” cannot be considered a third party content publisher. In other words, it means that websites will not be held responsible for the content posted by their users, even if it is illegal. For Joe Biden, the platforms’ responsibility for the content they host needs to be strengthened. The capture of the Capitol can only support this position.

While Amazon’s situation is slightly different from that of social media, the essence remains the same. The online sales manager is not responsible for items sold on their website, their descriptions or comments. For Jeff Bezos’ company, section 230 is mentioned as one of its defenses, for example when a user of the platform uploads a faulty article. Amazon also used this article to justify the removal of the Talking social network, a very popular channel among pro-Trump people that was previously hosted on AWS. After that expulsion, Parler sued Amazon.

More restrictive future facial recognition laws

Last but not least, face recognition. Amazon has been developing it for several years. Jeff Bezos’ company has already been criticized for this technology. As a result, he stopped supplying the US police with facial recognition software in June last year. However, the company remained unclear about the application of this measure to federal authorities. Precision that is important.

In 2019, Amazon announced that its legal department was working on drafting laws to shape the evolution of facial recognition. With the Democrats in power, new bills on facial recognition technology, but more generally privacy, could be put back on the table. Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris recognize the need to change laws on these matters. In 2018, Kamala Harris warned federal agencies about creating and reinforcing racial and gender biases fueled by facial recognition. A bill on facial recognition and biometric data could restrict use by federal agencies. Taking European standards as an example, the new president said the United States should “set standards similar to Europeans in terms of privacy”.