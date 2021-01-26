WhatsApp threatens a record fine of 50 million euros

The WhatsApp messaging service, accused of violating the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), would risk a € 50 million fine imposed by Ireland, reported our colleagues at Politico, who get their information from three anonymous sources close to the case . If this fine were actually applied, it would be among the highest ever imposed.

WhatsApp is accused of lacking transparency when it comes to sharing its data with Facebook

Long before its controversial new privacy policy was announced, WhatsApp was already targeted by the Irish Data Protection Commission. With good reason, the intelligence service is suspected of not having been transparent enough when passing on its data to Facebook, the parent company, and of having violated the GDPR.

With the investigation underway, three people familiar with the matter estimate that given the size of WhatsApp, the potential fine could be anywhere from € 30 million to € 50 million. Beyond the financial penalties, WhatsApp could also be forced to scrutinize the way in which it uses its users’ data.

When asked, a spokesman for the Irish Data Protection Agency declined to comment on the information. For his part, the WhatsApp spokesman said he should wait for the final verdict before speaking. It will take patience as the outcome of this case may take a few more months.

The GDPR costs technology giants a lot of money

If applied, this fine imposed on WhatsApp would match (or match) the record set by the CNIL, which imposed a record € 50 million fine on Google in 2019 on behalf of GDPR. A sanction that was confirmed by the State Council in June 2020. Recently, Twitter had to pay the price for its GDPR violation by being fined 450,000 euros.

In general, GDPR non-compliance fines in 2020 were € 171 million. An impressive amount compared to the fines imposed in 2018 and 2019, which totaled 114 million euros.

It is clear that Europe wants to tighten the tone so that companies finally comply with their data protection regulations. A necessary evil, since at the beginning of 2020 90% of the locations analyzed in a study did not comply with the GDPR.