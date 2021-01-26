Royalty free music for all projects!

It is common practice to add music to videos. In order to take a back seat to an interview, to underline certain emotions or to give the video rhythm, the music always has little effect. Problem: It’s difficult to find relevant royalty-free free music. If you want to play the last sound of Booba and his remix of Barbie Girl, you have to pay and it’s expensive …

There are some handy platforms like Uppbeat that offer music from authors without copyright issues! Songs there is something for everyone! Depending on your needs or the type of music you are looking for, the tool can help you quickly find a suitable song.

“The Spotify Creator”

Once you’ve activated Uppbeat, you can search for music, artist or style directly from the search bar. Then selection options, similar to playlists, with topics such as mood, background mood, funny, cinematic … are offered.

Searches can be done with tags. In the energy category we find: calm, moderate, energetic, intense, growing. Depending on the video, music can be found with a male or female voice, voiceless or only instrumental. Finally, it is possible to search for music by duration between 0 and 10 minutes.

Some tracks can be added to favorites via Uppbeat, but also in personalized playlists.

To download music, an account must be created under Uppbeat. The latter is free, allows you to download 10 songs per month, discover artists and, in particular, avoid copyright issues. A paid offer is also available for 6.99 euros per month. At this price, there are no restrictions on the number of songs you can download, “premium” tracks are accessible, and no ads!

All music can be used on reels, TikTok, Facebook, but not on sponsored content.