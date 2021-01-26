Spotify increases investment in audio books

Spotify doesn’t put all your eggs in one basket. In addition to music and podcasts, the Swedish streaming giant is also conducting experiments to develop another category within its platform: audio books. It is for this reason that the company recently announced the release of nine new audiobooks exclusively available in its application, our colleagues at The Verge report.

Audiobooks, a new playground for Spotify?

Among the nine audiobooks presented by Spotify we find Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, narrated by David Dobrik, the narrator of the life of Frederick Douglass, an American slave to Frederick Douglass read by actor Forest Whitaker, or even The Awakening by Kate Chopin and told by actress Hilary Swank.

In the same category

Asia: Online video market tops $ 30 billion

All of these works have one thing in common: They belong to the public domain. Spotify was able to create and distribute audiobooks from it at a lower cost. An advantage that allows the Swedish streaming giant to conduct its experiments with audio books without taking too many risks.

Note that in parallel with these audiobooks, Spotify is releasing a podcast called “Sitting with the Classics,” in which Glenda Carpio, professor at Harvard University, explains the history and stories of these books. A smoothly executed crossover that brings reading lovers to podcasts and podcast fans to audio books. Keep in mind that this strategy isn’t new as it has already been adopted by Apple, which created podcast shows in connection with its original series.

The podcast format would run into difficulties

This sudden interest in audio books speaks volumes. In 2020, Spotify invested heavily in podcasts: buyout The Ringer to expand its offering, change the design of its application, launch a voting feature, set up a promotional offer for podcast sponsors, and test a premium offer exclusively for that format . .

Great efforts that unfortunately wouldn’t pay off as much as hoped, as analysts say podcasts on Spotify wouldn’t be profitable. An announcement that led other analysts to advise their clients to sell their stocks. Does the Swedish streaming giant see audiobooks as a loophole? Could be. What is certain is that he is ready to experiment and invest more in this format to find out whether or not he could get it on the way to a new Eldorado.