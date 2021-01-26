ByteDance champion for investing in China

In 2020, the Chinese technology landscape was characterized by 604 acquisitions. ByteDance is ahead of the other technology giants with nine acquired companies. By investing in health or even education, TikTok’s parent company is giving up its historical activities and diversifying. ByteDance has invested in four companies in the health and education sectors, two each. It also bought out a company with an online payments license, opening the doors to e-commerce.

If ByteDance is ahead of its competitors in the number of investments it makes, it doesn’t mean the others are absent. Tencent is behind her with eight acquisitions. Next up is JD.com with six acquisitions, then Alibaba, which has offered to five companies despite the recent turmoil.

According to a report by ITJuzi published on Jan. 21, 2021 and forwarded by the South China Morning Post, investments in the new technology sector continued the same trend as in 2019; H. A slowdown. Investments fell by 18% in 4,300 transactions. However, their total value increased 11.7% to $ 126 billion. This is partly due to the increased demand sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic. The education and e-health sectors were driven by the health crisis. “Funding for most industries has declined, but health and education doubled in 2020, increasing the total funding for the past year,” the report said.

“It could also be an opportunity for small players”

The report highlights that Beijing’s recent measures to regulate the activities of tech giants could hamper their growth in 2021. “Chinese digital titans are subject to stricter testing by SAMR, the anti-monopoly regulation of the body, especially in the high-tech and media sectors,” said Ling Yang, editor-in-chief of Mergermarket China. For Cameron Johnson, assistant professor at the University of New York, the next acquisitions will be both more limited and more strategic: “Companies have to be particularly careful when making acquisitions abroad, as national security, controls on exports and other policies have guidelines for all mergers. and takeover activities take priority. “

Nevertheless, the measures taken by the Chinese government could favor other actors: “This does not prevent them from seeking partnerships, negotiating or even planning smaller investments in promising companies. It could also be an opportunity for small businesses or private investors to be more active in finding companies, ”explains AlixPartners director Jason Ong.

Over the past decade, ITJuzi has identified four phases in the development of the digital industry: Boom, Boom, Peak and Trough. According to the organization, the final phase started in 2019, the year the number of transactions decreased by 3%, as did the amount which decreased by 42%. Experts expect this phase to last between three and five years.