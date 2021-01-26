Hyundai introduces DAL-e, a humanoid specializing in customer service

At a trade fair organized by Hyundai Motor in Seoul, the manufacturer presented a humanoid robot that was developed for customer relationships in times of the pandemic. Called DAL-e, it supports and informs customers and at the same time reduces the workload of employees.

DAL-e for “Drive, Support, Connect with Your Experience” is equipped with artificial intelligence, a facial recognition device and an automatic communication system based on a platform for linguistic understanding. Thanks to these different technologies, it can communicate with visitors, but also guide them where they want. Can give product information and have a conversation. It also has facial expressions that make it attractive to customers.

In the same category

Huawei enters the autonomous vehicle market

He can also advise visitors to wear a mask if they have not already done so and provide fun information, for example by explaining vehicles and technologies by connecting to a large screen on the website, inviting visitors to take photos with them to make him and gesticulate feedback with his movable arms ”. DAL-e weighs 80 kilos and is easy to move thanks to its four omnidirectional wheels. It also has a touch screen that visitors can use for their inquiries. Dong Jin Hyun, Vice President and Head of Robotics Laboratory at Hyundai, said:

“DAL-e is a next-generation service platform that can offer customers automated services at any time. She wanted to become an ambassador capable of delivering consistent messages to customers in a more intimate and personal way than traditional robots. Through continuous updates and improvements, DAL-e will bring new and enjoyable experiences to our valued customers in an environment where social distancing must be encouraged. Our goal is to enable DAL-e to communicate with customers in a fluid and entertaining manner and to offer them high-quality services. “

The show allows Hyundai to test its robot and plans to update it by analyzing the data collected during the event. DAL-e will then be updated and enhanced for use in other areas that require daily interactions with customers. The Korean giant has never hidden its great ambitions in the field of robotics. In addition, he recently acquired Boston Dynamics for nearly $ 1 billion.