The Complete Guide to Marketing 2021

Marketing professionals face enormous challenges in the coming year. After 2020 we need to be covered. What could be more relevant than having access to the visions and advice of your colleagues in a complex time?

This latest guide from Brandwatch, a publisher of social listening solutions called Leader of the Forrester Wave ™, is about providing a summary of feedback from around a hundred marketers working in organizations like Monster, Hootsuite, Amnesty, and Publicis work. to work out the key elements to fully understand 2021.

Challenges, tools, needs: what insights for marketing in 2021?

Most of all, in the complicated time we find ourselves in, it is a good thing to look back at the obstacles we face in order to develop answers related to resources, processes, or technology.

The Brandwatch Guide shows that 58% of the time, the ability to get the right data is the main obstacle, followed by more than 30% because of the technological problem, which is just a short head start on search logic.

The guide goes beyond simple quantitative data and gathers personalized answers like that from Mae Johnson, Marketing Manager for the Big Frog Franchise Group, who sums up the problems of small marketing teams:

“As with any small team, the challenge is to balance time, manpower and resources to do data analytics, understand consumer behavior and take full advantage of existing technology to automate processes and focus on effective marketing strategies to leave.”

On the tools page, respondents rate the essential tools to refine their understanding of consumers. Data from social networks are therefore at the top of the list for 81% of the surveyed professionals, followed by data from search, well ahead of the more traditional study methods (31%).

This dominance of the collection of social media or search data makes it possible to follow consumer practices and uses as closely as possible and actually better understand them. Daisy Morris, founder of The Selfhood, therefore points out the “increasing importance of personalization and humanization of digital tools and channels” and states that “by adding a sentimental touch we need to create more focused content for the consumer. Convenience will continue to flourish. “

It is precisely the content that is the focus of feedback from professionals. The two main themes are timing and the development of consumer-centric content. As things accelerate, José Sanchez, Listening Lead at Publicis Media, advises “staying as close as possible to the consumer, respecting their physical space and privacy, while they are there when they need them to answer their queries.” “”

