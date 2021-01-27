The right-wing militia, according to the FBI, used Messenger to coordinate the attack on Capitol Hill

The investigation continues after the Capitol is captured. The FBI has announced that a particularly violent far-right militia known as “Oath Keepers” (which translates as “The Oath Keepers”) had used Facebook Messenger to coordinate their January 6, 2021 attack, Gizmodo reports.

A manhunt whose instructions were sent to Facebook Messenger

According to the FBI, Thomas Edward Caldwell, a former Oath Keepers naval officer, used Facebook Messenger to trick his group into hunting lawmakers during the capture of the Capitol. During their talks, members of this far-right militia boasted in particular that they had “stormed the castle” while checking in real time the exact locations of the MPs as they tried to escape the attackers.

“All members are in the tunnels under the seal of the capital. Turn on the gas ”or even“ Tom, all legislators are three floors down in the tunnels ”, we could read some news. Another piece of news led Thomas Edward Caldwell on his journey more precisely: “Go through the back bedroom doors towards N and then down the hall steps to the left.”

It seems obvious that the aim was to physically attack parliamentarians, or at least to take them hostage. In fact, at least one other rioter was seen driving to the Capitol with restrictions that day. “Tom, take this bitch,” was one of the messages.

Thomas Edward Caldwell was arrested early last week and faces a series of federal charges. Conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to obstruct or injure an official, demolition of state property, obstruction of official process … the charges are high and the evidence overwhelming. Joining him are two other members of the Oath Keepers, Donovan Ray Crowl and Jessica Marie Watkins, both of whom are facing similar charges.

What efforts have social networks made since the capture of the Capitol?

As of this writing, Facebook Messenger has not yet commented on the information. However, it is important to remember that the courier service wasn’t the only one used by the attackers during the capture of the Capitol. Telegram and Zello also clearly had the privilege of coordinating their efforts on that day and in the weeks leading up to the attack.

So that such a situation cannot occur again, social networks are based on war. Daily steps have been taken since January 6, 2021 to eradicate disinformation related to the US presidential election and speeches inciting hatred and violence. For Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter, the first step in this direction was to ban Donald Trump’s accounts (permanently or temporarily).

Measures that have borne fruit since Donald Trump was evicted have resulted in a 73% decrease in electoral disinformation. For its part, Reddit has banned the r / donaldtrump subreddit, which was particularly active in the “Stop the Steal” movement. Eventually, TikTok made the decision to remove all videos related to the capture of the Capitol.