Corona’s balance sheet: ten numbers that seemed impossible a year ago – the economy

The first case of the corona was recorded in Germany a year ago. Since then, people have lived in a state of constant need: Millions of people have worked or are working part-time. Entrepreneurs fear bankruptcy. Online retailers do business in their lifetime, while malls in the center can’t sell anything. Overview.

Zero visitors for months

Theaters and cinemas, cafes, bars and restaurants, shops and hairdressers – all this too. For two months. Then last time something normal returned, with rules of distance and hygienic concepts, at least in theory. Outside, people watched movies during the summer and ate together in their favorite Italian restaurant. It was dancing! However, landlords and artists should soon despair again. At the end of October, the federal government tried to “lock the light.” A hard cut followed in December.

Consequence? In a recent survey by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), five percent of companies said they were in danger of bankruptcy. Extrapolated to the German economy as a whole, that would be about 175,000 companies. One third of creative and artistic businesses, 30 percent of travel agencies, 27 percent of taxi services and 20 percent of restaurants fear impending bankruptcy despite state support. Your employees are working part-time again or will lose their jobs. According to State Minister of Culture Monika Grütters, more than 1.5 million people in the cultural and creative industries are worried about their livelihoods.

14 percent of employees work from home

According to a survey by the Hans Böckler Foundation’s Institute for Economics and Social Sciences, only 14 percent of the German workforce worked at home in November. Despite the growing number of infections. When it was first locked in April 2020, it was 27 percent. It is estimated that only four out of ten people can work from home instead of on construction sites or in crèches. Nevertheless, many more employees travel by train to the office than necessary. Some do not want to sit at the dining table. Others have bosses who still think that working from home means doing nothing.

With the new regulation, the federal government now obliges companies to offer home offices provided there are no “serious operational reasons.” Labor lawyers say the lack of technology is not a sufficient reason. The regulation is valid until March 21.

82 billion from the state for companies

Olaf Scholz did not want to leave any doubts. To prevent bankruptcies through state intervention in the fight against the pandemic, the Federal Minister of Finance of the SPD provided large sums for corporate assistance both in the federal budget last year and in the current year. In 2020, it was € 42.6 billion, which was divided into € 18 billion for emergency aid for small businesses and the self-employed and € 24.6 billion for so-called bridging aid I and II.

Another 39.5 billion is planned for 2021. The aim is to ensure the payment of November and December support and bridging support III. However, the fact that money is ready does not mean that it will be used. According to a report from the Institute for the German Economy, only € 15.8 billion, or 37 percent of the funds planned for 2020, was disbursed in mid-January; from the package for the current year so far only 1.5 billion. Associations are demanding a better process to speed up payments.

60 percent fewer passengers

“Airport terminals are empty like supermarket shelves.” The sentence fell almost a year ago when Germany discussed hamster purchases. He comes from Ralph Beisel, head of the airport association ADV. At that time, airlines were diligently looking for parking spaces for their aircraft. Most of the machines are still there. After recovering in the summer, Europe is back in lockout. Those who fly now do so because they have to – or because they have a holiday home in Mallorca.

On Thursday, the German aviation industry published data for 2020, which will be dark red. Globally, however, the number of passengers has decreased “only” by 60 percent. Flights continued in the US despite the pandemic. And Asia has found a way out of the pandemic faster, which is why almost as many planes have recently taken off in China as before Corona. How will 2021 be? The view of the glass sphere was seldom so clouded.

5 times as many Google search engines that search for “deliver food”

These keywords have never been searched more often in the last two years than in the 13th calendar week of 2020. And the increase was huge: three weeks earlier, five times fewer people in Germany were interested in the food delivered. What happened? When the lockout began in March, the restaurants switched to pick-up and delivery. Google records the number of search queries and publishes them as weekly values.

Their development also shows that people quickly became interested in other things again. The number of queries soon dropped. It is clear that more people were constantly looking for a pair of terms “simple recipes” than “food delivery”. In addition, another term has been so often searched for since week 12 that interest in delivery services and recipes appears to be negligibly low compared to “Corona”.

GDP will fall by five percent

Trips are canceled, shops and restaurants are closed for several weeks. Germany has simply shut down part of its economy in the fight against the corona virus. The intrusion was correspondingly serious, and experts said: It could have been worse. “The decline of 5.0 percent is a success for GDP in 2020,” says Friedrich Heinemann of the Center for European Economic Research. The recession after the financial crisis was more serious. The economies of other EU countries have also collapsed even more. Germany is helping a strong industry that continues to produce despite the deadlock.

552 billion retail sales

There is no evidence of a crisis in this number, as the retail sector, with sales of 552 billion euros, even increased its business by 4.1 percent compared to 2019. However, a look at the various segments shows dramatic shifts. The clear winner is online retail, which grew by about 33 percent last year.

The biggest defeat, however, is the trade in clothing, footwear and leather goods. According to the Federal Statistical Office, sales fell by about 20 percent. The fact that the exclusion has caused many consumers to worry about their home can also be seen in the figures: sales of furniture, household appliances and construction supplies increased by 16 percent.

Six million people work part-time

In April 2020, almost six million people worked part-time. This means: almost one in five of all employees subject to social security contributions worked less or not at all – and received part of the missing salaries from the state. For comparison: In the financial and economic crisis in 2008/09 was the highest 1.4 million. In contrast, industrial enterprises are largely unaffected during a pandemic. At its peak, 63 percent of employees received short-term contributions: in the hospitality industry and 27 percent in the manufacturing industry. The Federal Employment Agency calculated: With an average job loss of about 38 percent, the use of part-time work provided the work of a million people.

In parallel with the summer release, fewer companies applied. There have been more since the autumn. In November, the Federal Employment Agency received advertisements for 666,000 people. However, it was only after several months of delay that the authorities knew to what extent the staff were actually sent on a compulsory break co-financed by the State. As a rule, short-term work is not implemented for all registrations.

131 percent more toilet paper sold

Why hamsters were bought for this particular product at the beginning of the pandemic remains a mystery to this day. Compared to the weekly average of the pre-crisis months from August to January, the Germans bought more than twice as much toilet paper in the eleventh calendar week of 2020. Empty shelves left a lot of discomfort. Production capacity has never been limited. The enormous increase in demand alone meant that there were not enough roles for everyone.

According to experimental data from the Federal Statistical Office, the Germans accumulated disinfectants even more than toilet paper. At the end of February, there was an increase to eight times the level before the corona.

88 percent fewer reservations in the Balearic Islands

It was a difficult year to travel. Holidays in Germany were even banned when they were first locked up. Something happened in the summer if you didn’t want to go to the risk area. But that stopped again in the autumn: Tests and quarantines make it virtually impossible to travel after the holidays. German tourism suffered a 70 percent drop in sales, market leader Tui needed billions from the state. And you also need a popular German island: Mallorca is waiting for guests who will not come.