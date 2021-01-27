Parents are particularly concerned about accidents: Citizens want more car-free zones – the economy

Almost half of the German population would like more pedestrian zones and traffic-free areas. This is shown by a representative survey by the Civey research institute on behalf of the “Tagesspiegel Background Verkehr & Smart Mobility” professional service.

47 percent of all respondents are in favor, about 37 percent are against and about 16 percent are undecided. Regarding the feeling of safety, two thirds of the respondents consider the situation of pedestrians in traffic to be safe. Those who have children are usually more concerned: less than 63 percent feel safe in transport, compared to more than 68 percent in households without children.

Uta Bauer from the German Institute for Urban Studies (Difu) “Tagesspiegel Background” said that there is a great need to catch up with the city administration to deal with improving pedestrian traffic. Feedback from municipalities shows that road transport authorities often interpret existing rules “negatively” in terms of greater pedestrian safety, says Bauer.

Take the zebra crossings as an example: According to road traffic regulations (StVO), they are “indispensable” in the 30 km / h zones, so the authorities take care not to impede the flow of traffic. As a result, the corresponding applications of municipalities are not approved, although they often drive faster and children are particularly at risk.

New legal framework for pedestrian traffic

StVO is also the focus of suggestions for improvement from Nils Weiland, Bremen’s head of strategic transport planning. He led a working group on pedestrian transport policy, open to all countries, to draw up proposals at the next conference of transport ministers on how to adjust the legal framework for pedestrian traffic.

From Bremen’s point of view, it was possible to make a more flexible means of crossing the pedestrian crossing in the so-called Guidelines for the construction and equipment of pedestrian crossings (R-FGÜ) in order to make them easier to arrange. This must also apply to the Tempo 30 ranking, for example for closing gaps or on school routes.

To prevent parked cars from obstructing the view, it is necessary to increase the distance in front of and behind intersections where parking is not permitted. Weiland also advocates “meeting zones” based on the model of Switzerland and Austria, where vehicles can travel a maximum of 20 kilometers per hour.