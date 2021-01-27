Google emphasizes the readability of information

In January 2021, Google designer Aileen Cheng worked on a major visual overhaul for mobile search. The goal: to best support the search engine user experience on mobile devices in order to make information access faster and easier.

A new article on the Google blog published on January 22, 2021 explains the intent of the designer in charge of the project.

The visual overhaul is a key element in Google’s strategy. Many changes are made regularly to make the various tools easier to use. After redesigning the Google Analytics mobile design in 2016 or the material design of the Gmail mobile application in 2019, Google is offering the opportunity to develop its main search interface this new year.

Aileen Cheng’s work is an integral part of Google’s success: it ensures that website design is designed to serve information. Google search continues to evolve and the California-based company is constantly having to rethink the UX and UI to meet internet user expectations.

“Rethinking the visual design of something like research is really complex […] This is especially true given the evolution of Google search. We not only organize the information on the web, but all information in the world. “

A ventilated interface to facilitate access to information

When we do a Google search on mobile devices, we now have access to a cleaner, more high-contrast user interface. The entire SERP has been redesigned with the aim of focusing on information. Google has put an end to all superfluous graphic elements and emphasizes simplicity!

The user can now concentrate on what he is looking for and his gaze is no longer caught in additional and often unnecessary design elements. The font size is also changed to improve readability. Common Google-specific fonts are being used more often to help Internet users find their way around much faster using familiar visuals.

Like Facebook, which unveiled its new design last year, or Spotify, which also wanted to clean up its mobile application, Google is simplifying its user interface to encourage internet users to really focus on the information. Contrasting pages, minimal rendering, highlighting titles … Google search on mobile is now much more efficient!

A more “Googley” research platform

The simplification of the user interface now allows Google to offer a sleek design, yet much more dynamic than before. A real play of colors and contrasts makes it possible to highlight the most important information on the search page. The most important thing now is to focus on the content and strategically position the images on a clean and clear background.

As with the changes to Google Drive on iOS and Android in 2019, there are several new bounce and shine effects that make the UI on a mobile phone’s screen much more attractive.

The Google logo and the entire design have been made “rounder”. Symbols and images now have rounded edges to soften the overall impression in use. Shadows and secondary information have given way to a search engine that only shows what is important.

This revision of mobile search is already unanimous among Internet users who are now excited to use a new user interface! It remains to be seen what the actual statistical impact this update will have on user mobile behavior.