Beijing is tightening the rules for broadcasting and moderating social media

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the web surveillance organization in China, has just announced a revision of the broadcasting rules, which directly relate to social networks and, in particular, Weibo and WeChat. A renewed attempt by the government to crack down on fake news and other “harmful” online activity, and to take responsibility for content on the platforms on which it is hosted.

Social networks are in Beijing’s eyes

On January 22nd, 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China released this famous update, which is scheduled to take effect on February 22nd. As the South China Morning Post explains, this is the first major change since 2017, when the government had already put certain restrictions on WeChat and Weibo companies. The aim of this regulation from 2017 was to make social networks mandatory to ensure that the content distributed actually conveyed “positive energy”.

The new regulations presented a few days ago go even further and want to place responsibility for content in social networks. The following are prohibited: spreading false news, inciting extreme emotions, plagiarism, cyber-bullying, extortion and artificially inflating the number of clicks. According to the Cyberspace Administration of China, this new regulation aims to “protect the security of content and maintain healthy cyberspace”. Analysts believe that this regulation could force social networks to devote more resources to content control.

Paul Haswell, partner at the international law firm Pinsent Masons, explains: “Social networks are now regulated similarly to the traditional press. This means that platforms need to be much more careful about moderating and reviewing content, which can result in significant costs. I think we can see strong crackdown on online information in 2021 and in the years to come. “

Limited distribution and a great risk to freedom of expression

It is a regulation similar to that Donald Trump attempted to enact by revising the famous Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The United States also wants the content to be distributed on the platforms on which it is hosted. It could also make American giants like Facebook and Twitter much more vigilant and why not create algorithms that can directly remove content that is classified as “harmful or dangerous”.

In China, censorship intensified with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. For several months now, the country’s government has been the victim of much criticism of the way the epidemic was handled. WeChat and YY (among others) had to block everything related to the coronavirus. They only complied with the law in force, which states that “Chinese companies that disseminate information must impose very strict censorship on content trying to undermine social stability or criticizing the central government.”