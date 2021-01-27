In three years, YouTube spent more than $ 30 billion paying the developers

In a letter addressed to the YouTube community, and specifically to the developers, the platform’s CEO Susan Wojcicki took stock of 2020 and then set the guidelines for 2021.

It is therefore without much surprise that 2020 was a very productive year for YouTube, especially for the gaming sector: the platform accumulated 100 billion hours of video game content over the course of the year. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused an explosion in the spread of fake news on both YouTube and other websites. If action has already been taken to combat this scourge, such as the introduction of a fact-checking tool, Susan Wojcicki announced that the platform will now fight the anti-vaccine movement by promoting content that unites the scientific community Achieve consensus. She also affirmed that health will be at the heart of YouTube’s priorities in 2021:

“This year, we are stepping up our efforts to make health information more accessible and understandable to improve the health of users around the world. We recently announced new partnerships with organizations such as the American Public Health Association, Cleveland Clinic, and Mayo Clinic. We will continue to form new partnerships in the health sector to bring reliable health information to YouTube, especially in Europe and Asia. “

The CEO also announced that YouTube had spent more than $ 30 billion in three years paying creators, media and artists. In particular, she cites a report from Oxford that confirms that the Youtube ecosystem contributed around $ 16 billion in 2019 to American GDP, or the equivalent of 345,000 full-time jobs. In France that is $ 515 million or 15,000 jobs. In her letter, Susan Wojcicki said efforts would be made to improve transparency between YouTube and its creators: “More transparency in our policies, more support for creators and improvements to the complaints process for creators,” she said. In addition, the platform will soon be asking American creators who volunteer to provide their ethnicity, gender, and sexual orientation in order to analyze the discrimination on YouTube.

More surprising; Susan Wojcicki spoke about the current regulations in the US and Europe, particularly regarding Section 230, which provides immunity for social networks across the Atlantic and may be “reinterpreted”, and the Digital Services Act. European, whose goal is to better control Big Tech. These new regulations could lead to significant changes on the platform.

Finally, the CEO shared the news of Shorts, the short video format launched in 2020 to compete with TikTok: “So far, our new player Shorts videos, which allow people around the world to watch short videos on YouTube, are getting an impressive 3, 5 billion hits per day ”.