Netflix everywhere, cinemas nowhere

It didn’t escape you: 2020 was an especially good year for video-on-demand services, with Netflix at the top. The platform recently celebrated 200 million subscribers in 190 countries, including more than 15 million during the initial suspension. Numbers that will make you dizzy at a time when dark rooms are desperately closed and television is becoming less important with the youngest.

The Netflix system is very simple: for around ten euros per month, accessible on multiple screens, from TVs to smartphones per tablet, the platform offers a catalog with more than 4,000 films, series or documentaries, which vary from country to country. “Netflix is ​​really the giant of SVOD, it’s a fringe oligopoly: an economic system in which a small number of players have the largest market share and in which the crumbs have the smallest share,” explains Olivier Thuillas, lecturer in information and information communications science from the University of Paris Nanterre.

According to Capucine Cousin, business journalist at AGEFI Quotidien and author of NETFLIX & Cie – Behind the Scenes of an (r) Evolution – the platform has radically changed the way we consume content. “Netflix makes it possible to watch a series where you want, when you want. With conventional series, you had to wait for a broadcast at a specific time according to a set schedule. With Netflix you can swallow a season in one block, ”she decodes. Institutionalized binge-watching: Given the overabundance of content and the never-ending catalog, recommendations are a major issue for the platform. In addition, Netflix enjoys an accessible and young brand image, especially thanks to the ironic and effective communication on social networks.

A “glocal” strategy

One of the special features of Netflix is ​​the variety of content it offers. Between Hollywood blockbusters and auteur films, the American giant is increasingly becoming a producer of content and not just a broadcaster. Among the successful series in his catalog there are many … European productions: The Witcher or Unorthodox were produced in Germany, La Casa De Papel comes from Spain, while The Crown is a purely British product. The French series Lupine, which was produced by Netflix with Omar Sy, is a real success internationally. It is projected 70 million views in the first few weeks of its release.

Streaming Juggernaut has thus managed to open the American market to foreign productions, including European ones, for which it was once hesitant. Netflix produces in the countries in which it is located and plays on the “glocal” rope: a strategy that is both global and local. “We will produce things locally, but in a very thorough way, with a reflection aimed at reaching a public far beyond this domestic market,” analyzes Olivier Thuillas. An ambition that was born from its boss and co-founder, Reed Hastings. “Her secret is to successfully deal with local issues that interest a local audience, but also interest people around the world,” explains Capucine Cousin. The journalist cites the example of the Emily in Paris series, which frightened many Parisians as it reflected a glamorous but unrealistic image of Paris concentrated in the 7th arrondissement. “Now they are starting to recruit directors from the country to get a more realistic look,” she insists.

With more than ten dubbed languages ​​and subtitles in around thirty languages, Netflix is ​​trying to capture a lot of market share, especially in Asia and Africa – not without difficulties. “The shock for Netflix is ​​the arrival in India: In order to reach the Indian market, Bollywood equivalents had to be made with a special aesthetic. American series that worked elsewhere didn’t work there, ”explains Olivier Thuillas. Their investments have allowed them to conquer the Indian public and adapt to local demands.

Netflix looking at the media timeline

In France and Europe, film and audiovisual productions made on Netflix have not always been well received. “Me, Netflix, I see it as a pebble in my shoe. Until recently it was worrying because it was not subject to the same rules as European or French television when it came to funding film projects, ”explains Raluca Calin, teacher and researcher specializing in European cinema and its funding. France has a long tradition related to the chronology of the media: by going to the cinema we finance French cinema. A film in theaters cannot be released on Canal + and then on television for a few months or even years after it has been released in theaters. A timeline that blew up Netflix.

The assumption that Netflix is ​​killing cinema isn’t real, according to Raluca Calin. “For me, Netflix will primarily be the competitor of television or unusual television, more than the competitor of the cinema,” she analyzes. Same story with Olivier Thuillas: “It changes things, but the exploitation of films in theaters, even for the very big producers, remains an important cash inflow.” According to Olivier Thuillas, the SVOD system would have even cleaned up access to film content. “Netflix came at a time when users were illegally downloading or not paying to access video content. They got used to paying, ”he comments.

Even so, Netflix has played a role as a good student with French and European lawmakers by investing in local projects. Since the 2020 SMA directive, Netflix has to fund French cinema at 20% to 25% and is becoming like any other producer. “They want to show that they are involved, that they can contribute something to this market,” emphasizes Raluca Calin. “A film is shown for two weeks, and even more if it is successful. I would say that once the film has found its way into theaters, it is a lesser evil that it is released directly on a VOD platform, ”she adds. Especially since the cultural influence of Netflix content has a global reach: we remember how the success of the Le Jeu de la Dame miniseries sparked a massive renewal of interest … for chess. Maurice Leblanc’s books are finding new life in bookstores thanks to the success of the Lupine range.

The Netflix system, what future for cinema?

The year 2020 fundamentally changed the film industry, from which the major platforms Netflix and Disney + benefited at the top. “Warner and Disney have announced that for the US, all of their films will be released on their SVOD platforms and in theaters, which is pretty new,” says Capucine Cousin. Netflix has announced the release of 70 original films in 2021, made by big names like Jane Campion or Jean-Pierre Jeunet. A rise that seems unstoppable for Olivier Thuillas: “We are in a virtuous circle, more and more subscribers, means of producing, filmmakers, writers, screenwriters … Netflix will continue to give” that “.”

A threat to cinemas that are about to reopen? Not after Raluca Calin. “An energy arises in a movie theater that gives the session a different intensity. It’s a form of catharsis, we’re full of it. Going to the cinema is an event in itself. After 2020 it will reinforce that idea of ​​an event, ”she predicts. Netflix should therefore continue to grow, driven by the development of its local productions, which are intended for a global audience. By funding French and European series and films, the American platform positions itself as a key player in the industry with undeniable cultural influence.